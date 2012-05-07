Underground Infrastructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123971685, 9780123977670

Underground Infrastructures

1st Edition

Planning, Design, and Construction

Authors: R Goel
eBook ISBN: 9780123977670
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123971685
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th May 2012
Page Count: 352
Description

Underground facilities, such as tunnels, sewer, water and gas networks form the backbone of the economic life of the modern city. In densely populated areas where the demands for transportation and services are rapidly increasing and the construction of new roads and railways are prohibited, the construction of a tunnel might be the only alternative. Brief and readable, this reference is based on a combined 75 years of field experience and places emphasis is on simple practical rules for designing and planning, underground infrastructures. The books’ begins with a clear and rigorous exposition of the classification of underground space, important considerations such as geological and engineering and underground planning. This is followed by self-contained chapters concerning applications for underground water storage, underground car parks, underground metros & road tunnels and underground storage of crude oil, lpg and natural gas. The book has 15 chapters covering various usage of underground space. There are about 135 figures and tables. The book contains about 20 case histories/examples.

One of the first book to address all of the major areas in which this technology is used, this book deals with major topics such as: hydroelectric projects with modern planning of complex underground structures; underground storages of food items, crude oil and explosives and highly cautious underground nuclear waste repositories. Rail and road tunnels and TBM are described briefly. Risk management in underground infrastructures is of vital importance. Civil Engineers, Mining Engineers, and Geotechnical Engineers will find this book a valuable guide to designing and planning underground infrastructures both in terms of its applications.

Key Features

  • Risk management method for underground infrastructures
  • Vital tips for the underground storage of food, water, crude oil, natural gas and munitions
  • Provides design tips for Underground Parking Facilities
  • Instruction for the designing planning and construction for underground Metros and road tunnels
  • Planning and design of underground nuclear waste repositories
  • Clearly explains the benefits and drawbacks of underground facilities
  • Quick guide to the various modern mechanical underground parking options
  • Explanation of construction planning and Risk management
  • Places expert advice for planning and constructing projects at the finger tips

Readership

Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Underground Space and Its Requirement

1.2 History of Underground Space Use

1.3 Underground Space for Sustainable Development

1.4 What Should Be Done?

1.5 Future of Underground Space Facilities

1.6 Scope of the Book

References

Chapter 2. Classification of Underground Space

2.1 General

2.2 Major Classification Grouping

2.3 Benefits and Drawbacks of Underground Facilities

References

Chapter 3. Important Considerations

3.1 Geological Considerations

3.2 Engineering Considerations

3.3 Psychological and Physiological Considerations

3.4 Choosing to go Underground—General Advantages

3.5 Drawbacks of Underground Space Use

3.6 Safety Considerations

3.7 Ventilation

3.8 Legal and Administrative Considerations

3.9 Economic Considerations

References

Chapter 4. Underground Space Planning

4.1 Forms of Underground Space Available and Uses

4.2 Level-Wise Planning of Underground Space Use

4.3 Future Forms of Underground Space Use

4.4 Technology for Underground Development

4.5 Conceptual Designs

4.6 Cost Considerations

4.7 Planning of Underground Space

References

Chapter 5. Underground Storage of Food Items

Section 1

Section 2

References

Chapter 6. Underground Storage of Water

6.1 General

6.2 Water Storage by Recharge Methods

6.3 Underground Rock Cavern Tank Storage

6.4 Case Histories

References

Chapter 7. Underground Parking

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Types of Parking Facilities

7.3 Various Modern Mechanical Underground Parking Options

7.4 Evaluation Criteria of a Site for Underground Parking

7.5 Design of Underground Parking Facilities

7.6 Parking Guidance System

7.7 Parking Lot Security

7.8 Ventilation in Underground Car Parks

7.9 Economics of Underground Parking Facilities

7.10 Case Histories

References

Chapter 8. Underground Metro and Road Tunnels

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)

8.3 Precast Lining

8.4 Building Condition Survey and Vibration Limit

8.5 Impact on Structures

8.6 Subsidence

8.7 Half-Tunnels for Roads

8.8 Road Tunnels

8.9 Subsea Tunnels

8.10 Case Histories

References

Chapter 9. Underground Storage of Crude Oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and Natural Gas

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Investigations and Design

9.3 Underground Storage Technology

9.4 Storage of Natural Gas

9.5 Tunnel-Shaped Storage Facility

9.6 Multitank Storage (Polytank) Concept

9.7 General Advantages and Disadvantages of Underground Storages

9.8 Inground Tanks

9.9 Cost Aspects

9.10 Effect of Earthquake

9.11 Carbon Dioxide Sequestration

References

Chapter 10. Civic Facilities Underground

10.1 General

10.2 Sewage and Waste Water Treatment Plant

10.3 Sports Center

10.4 Underground Pedestrian Path

10.5 Shopping Mall

10.6 Underground Recreational Facilities

References

Chapter 11. Underground Structures for Hydroelectric Projects

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Recent Developments in Planning of Hydroelectric Projects

11.3 Types of Underground Structures

11.4 Principles of Planning

11.5 Fundamental Requirements

11.6 Planning a Cavern

11.7 Design of a Cavern

11.8 Advantages and Disadvantages

11.9 Case Histories

11.10 Summary

References

Chapter 12. Underground Shelters for Wartime

12.1 General

12.2 State-of-the-Art Defense Shelters

12.3 Shelter Options

12.4 Design of Shelters

12.5 Case Histories

References

Chapter 13. Underground Storage of Ammunitions and Explosives

13.1 General

13.2 Explosion Effects in Underground Ammunition Storage Sites

13.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Underground Storage

13.4 Storage Limitations

13.5 Design Requirements of Underground Ammunition Storage Facility

13.6 Facility Layout

13.7 Sympathetic Detonation by Rock Spall

13.8 Case History

References

Chapter 14. Underground Nuclear Waste Repositories

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Types of Radioactive Nuclear Waste

14.3 Underground Research Laboratory

14.4 Concept of Barriers

14.5 Design Aspects of Underground Repository

14.6 Instrumentation

14.7 Retrievability of Canister

14.8 Public Acceptance of Radioactive Waste Repository

References

Chapter 15. Contractual Risk Sharing

15.1 The Risk

15.2 Management of Risk

15.3 Construction Planning and Risk

15.4 Time and Cost Estimates

References

Annexure

Index

About the Author

R Goel

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Mining Research Institute, India

Reviews

"Goel (Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, India), his long-time collaborator Bhawani Singh, and Jian Zhao (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland) provide a broad guide to underground elements of cities for city planners, civil and mining engineers, architects, military engineers, administrators, and municipal authorities. Among their topics are the classification of underground space, the underground storage of water, underground metro and road tunnels, civil facilities underground, and contractual risk sharing." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

