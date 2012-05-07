Underground Infrastructures
1st Edition
Planning, Design, and Construction
Description
Underground facilities, such as tunnels, sewer, water and gas networks form the backbone of the economic life of the modern city. In densely populated areas where the demands for transportation and services are rapidly increasing and the construction of new roads and railways are prohibited, the construction of a tunnel might be the only alternative. Brief and readable, this reference is based on a combined 75 years of field experience and places emphasis is on simple practical rules for designing and planning, underground infrastructures. The books’ begins with a clear and rigorous exposition of the classification of underground space, important considerations such as geological and engineering and underground planning. This is followed by self-contained chapters concerning applications for underground water storage, underground car parks, underground metros & road tunnels and underground storage of crude oil, lpg and natural gas. The book has 15 chapters covering various usage of underground space. There are about 135 figures and tables. The book contains about 20 case histories/examples.
One of the first book to address all of the major areas in which this technology is used, this book deals with major topics such as: hydroelectric projects with modern planning of complex underground structures; underground storages of food items, crude oil and explosives and highly cautious underground nuclear waste repositories. Rail and road tunnels and TBM are described briefly. Risk management in underground infrastructures is of vital importance. Civil Engineers, Mining Engineers, and Geotechnical Engineers will find this book a valuable guide to designing and planning underground infrastructures both in terms of its applications.
Key Features
- Risk management method for underground infrastructures
- Vital tips for the underground storage of food, water, crude oil, natural gas and munitions
- Provides design tips for Underground Parking Facilities
- Instruction for the designing planning and construction for underground Metros and road tunnels
- Planning and design of underground nuclear waste repositories
- Clearly explains the benefits and drawbacks of underground facilities
- Quick guide to the various modern mechanical underground parking options
- Explanation of construction planning and Risk management
- Places expert advice for planning and constructing projects at the finger tips
Readership
Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Underground Space and Its Requirement
1.2 History of Underground Space Use
1.3 Underground Space for Sustainable Development
1.4 What Should Be Done?
1.5 Future of Underground Space Facilities
1.6 Scope of the Book
References
Chapter 2. Classification of Underground Space
2.1 General
2.2 Major Classification Grouping
2.3 Benefits and Drawbacks of Underground Facilities
References
Chapter 3. Important Considerations
3.1 Geological Considerations
3.2 Engineering Considerations
3.3 Psychological and Physiological Considerations
3.4 Choosing to go Underground—General Advantages
3.5 Drawbacks of Underground Space Use
3.6 Safety Considerations
3.7 Ventilation
3.8 Legal and Administrative Considerations
3.9 Economic Considerations
References
Chapter 4. Underground Space Planning
4.1 Forms of Underground Space Available and Uses
4.2 Level-Wise Planning of Underground Space Use
4.3 Future Forms of Underground Space Use
4.4 Technology for Underground Development
4.5 Conceptual Designs
4.6 Cost Considerations
4.7 Planning of Underground Space
References
Chapter 5. Underground Storage of Food Items
Section 1
Section 2
References
Chapter 6. Underground Storage of Water
6.1 General
6.2 Water Storage by Recharge Methods
6.3 Underground Rock Cavern Tank Storage
6.4 Case Histories
References
Chapter 7. Underground Parking
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Types of Parking Facilities
7.3 Various Modern Mechanical Underground Parking Options
7.4 Evaluation Criteria of a Site for Underground Parking
7.5 Design of Underground Parking Facilities
7.6 Parking Guidance System
7.7 Parking Lot Security
7.8 Ventilation in Underground Car Parks
7.9 Economics of Underground Parking Facilities
7.10 Case Histories
References
Chapter 8. Underground Metro and Road Tunnels
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)
8.3 Precast Lining
8.4 Building Condition Survey and Vibration Limit
8.5 Impact on Structures
8.6 Subsidence
8.7 Half-Tunnels for Roads
8.8 Road Tunnels
8.9 Subsea Tunnels
8.10 Case Histories
References
Chapter 9. Underground Storage of Crude Oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and Natural Gas
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Investigations and Design
9.3 Underground Storage Technology
9.4 Storage of Natural Gas
9.5 Tunnel-Shaped Storage Facility
9.6 Multitank Storage (Polytank) Concept
9.7 General Advantages and Disadvantages of Underground Storages
9.8 Inground Tanks
9.9 Cost Aspects
9.10 Effect of Earthquake
9.11 Carbon Dioxide Sequestration
References
Chapter 10. Civic Facilities Underground
10.1 General
10.2 Sewage and Waste Water Treatment Plant
10.3 Sports Center
10.4 Underground Pedestrian Path
10.5 Shopping Mall
10.6 Underground Recreational Facilities
References
Chapter 11. Underground Structures for Hydroelectric Projects
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Recent Developments in Planning of Hydroelectric Projects
11.3 Types of Underground Structures
11.4 Principles of Planning
11.5 Fundamental Requirements
11.6 Planning a Cavern
11.7 Design of a Cavern
11.8 Advantages and Disadvantages
11.9 Case Histories
11.10 Summary
References
Chapter 12. Underground Shelters for Wartime
12.1 General
12.2 State-of-the-Art Defense Shelters
12.3 Shelter Options
12.4 Design of Shelters
12.5 Case Histories
References
Chapter 13. Underground Storage of Ammunitions and Explosives
13.1 General
13.2 Explosion Effects in Underground Ammunition Storage Sites
13.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Underground Storage
13.4 Storage Limitations
13.5 Design Requirements of Underground Ammunition Storage Facility
13.6 Facility Layout
13.7 Sympathetic Detonation by Rock Spall
13.8 Case History
References
Chapter 14. Underground Nuclear Waste Repositories
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Types of Radioactive Nuclear Waste
14.3 Underground Research Laboratory
14.4 Concept of Barriers
14.5 Design Aspects of Underground Repository
14.6 Instrumentation
14.7 Retrievability of Canister
14.8 Public Acceptance of Radioactive Waste Repository
References
Chapter 15. Contractual Risk Sharing
15.1 The Risk
15.2 Management of Risk
15.3 Construction Planning and Risk
15.4 Time and Cost Estimates
References
Annexure
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 7th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977670
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123971685
About the Author
R Goel
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Mining Research Institute, India
Reviews
"Goel (Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, India), his long-time collaborator Bhawani Singh, and Jian Zhao (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Switzerland) provide a broad guide to underground elements of cities for city planners, civil and mining engineers, architects, military engineers, administrators, and municipal authorities. Among their topics are the classification of underground space, the underground storage of water, underground metro and road tunnels, civil facilities underground, and contractual risk sharing." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012