Underground Electric Haulage focuses on the locomotives used in modern mine railways. The locomotives of many different types are used for such underground operations as gathering at the loading points, shunting at the pit bottom, hauling man-riding vehicles, but primarily hauling material cars on the main haulage roads of the mine. The locomotives for underground haulage fall into three main groups: (1) compressed-air locomotives, (2) internal-combustion locomotives, and (3) electric locomotives. So far as electric haulage is concerned, the locomotives may be divided into two types: (a) trolley locomotives and (b) storage-battery locomotives. Besides these two main types there are also various combinations, such as trolley locomotives with batteries, cable-reel locomotives with a reel for the automatic unwinding and winding up of the cable, and trolley locomotives fitted additionally with the cable-reel equipment. The book is organized into three parts. Parts I and II discusses trolley locomotives and storage-battery locomotives, respectively, while Part III deals with calculations in mine traction engineering.

Introduction

Part I Trolley Locomotives

1. General

2. The Construction of Trolley Locomotives

2.1. Main Frames

2.2. Drawgear and Bumpers

2.3. Riding Springs and Bearings

2.4. Wheel Assemblies, Gears, Motor Suspension

2.5. Brakes

2.6. Additional Equipment of Electric Locomotives

3. Traction Motors

3.1. General

3.2. Constructional Particulars of Traction Motors

3.3. Weights and Ratings of Traction Motors

4. Characteristics of Traction Motors

4.1. General

4.2. Losses and the Efficiency of Traction Motors

4.3. Makers' Specifications for Traction Motors

5. The Control of Electric Locomotives

5.1. Control Gear and Protection Equipment

5.3. Control Schemes

5.4. Designing Starting Resistances

5.5. Electric Braking of Traction Motors

6. Current Collecting Gear

6.1. Collectors

6.2. Cable Reels

7. Some Typical Trolley Locomotives for Mines

7.1. Main Haulage Locomotives

7.2. Gathering Locomotives

7.3. Trends of Future Developments in Mine Locomotive Design

8. Current Supply

8.1. Overhead Lines

8.2. The Electrical Equipment of the Track

8.3. Stray Currents

9. Direct Current Substations

9.1. Equipment of Direct Current Substations

9.2. Rotary Converters

9.3. Mercury-Arc Rectifiers

9.4. Dry-Plate and Semiconductor Rectifiers

10. Locomotive Depots

Part II Storage-Battery Locomotives

1. General

2. Constructional Features

3. Electrical Equipment

3.1. Storage Batteries

3.2. Electrical Equipment of Storage-Battery Locomotives

3.3. Traction Motors

3.4. Control Systems for Battery Locomotives

4. Some Typical Storage-Battery Mine Locomotives

4.1. Main Haulage Locomotives

4.2. Gathering Locomotives

5. Charging Stations for Mine Traction Batteries

5.1. Methods of Charging

5.2. Equipment of Charging Stations

Part III Traction Calculations

1. Traction Equations

1.1. General

1.2. Tractive Resistance

1.3. Adhesion

1.4. Adhesive Weight of Locomotives

1.5. Tractive Effort of Locomotives

1.6. Specific Instances of Gradients

1.7. Braking of Trains

1.8. Plotting of Duty-Cycle Diagrams

1.9. Speed-Current Characteristics with Voltage-Drop Taken into Account

1.10. Speed-Distance Diagram

2. Rating of Traction Motors

2.1. Rating of Traction Motors according to the Conditions of Heating

2.2. Calculating the Gross Train Weight according to the Conditions of the Heating of Motors

3. Calculations for Electric Traction Lines

3.1. Lines Fed from One End

3.2. Line Fed from Two Ends

4. Power Consumption of Trolley Locomotives

5. The Rating of Direct Current Substations

6. Power Consumption of Storage-Battery Locomotives

6.1. Capacity of Batteries

6.2. Rating of Charging Stations

7. Actual Example of Electric Traction Calculations

7.1. Problem

Appendixes

I. New Trends in the Control of Mining Electric Locomotives

II. Particulars of Different Types of Underground Trolley Mining Locomotives

III. Particulars of Different Types of Storage-Battery Mining Locomotives

