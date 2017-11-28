Underground Coal Gasification and Combustion
1st Edition
Description
Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) is carried out in unmined coal seams, using wells drilled from the surface and converting coal into synthesis gas. The gas can be used for power generation and synthesis of automotive fuels, fertilizers and other products.
UCG offers financial, social, and environmental benefits over conventional coal extraction and utilization methods and may play a critical role in ensuring energy security in the future.
Underground Coal Gasification and Combustion provides an overview of underground coal gasification technology, its current status and future directions. Comprehensive in approach, the book covers history, science, technology, hydrogeology, rock mechanics, environmental performance, economics, regulatory and commercial aspects of UCG projects.
The first book on the subject in forty years, it is unique in analysing more than a century of global UCG developments by experts from Australia, Canada, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, the USA and Uzbekistan.
Key Features
- Provides researchers, engineers, industry, educators and regulators with an authoritative overview of science and practical applications of underground coal gasification technologies
- Offers insight into efficiency, environmental performance, costs, permitting issues and commercial aspects of UCG projects
- Written by scientists and practitioners of UCG technology sharing hands-on experience of step-by-step UCG implementation
Readership
Researchers, engineers, executives, regulators, geoscientists, students, environmentalists and general public interested in energy security, coal mining, gasification technologies, clean coal options, alternative mining methods, and protection of groundwater. Investment professionals with an interest in energy, power generation and petrochemicals. Students of engineering, hydrogeology, rock mechanics and geology departments.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Underground Coal Gasification and Combustion
- Early development and discoveries in underground coal gasification
- History of UCG Development in the USSR
- Underground Coal Gasification Research and Development in the United States
- European underground coal gasification (UCG) tests
- The Development of UCG in Australia
- Gasification kinetics
- The Role of Groundwater as an Important Component in Underground Coal Gasification
- The Effects of Rock Deformation in Underground Coal Gasification
- Underground coal gasification modelling and analysis
- Environmental Performance of Underground Coal Gasification
- What Makes a UCG Technology Ready for Commercial Application?
- Underground Coal Gasification to Products: Designs, Efficiencies, Economics
- Majuba Underground Coal Gasification Project
- UCG Commercialisation and the Cougar Energy Project at Kingaroy, Queensland, Australia
- Underground Gasification of Oil Shale
- Underground coal fires
- Soil remediation by underground fires
- Advanced underground measurement and monitoring techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 28th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003244
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003138
About the Editor
Michael Blinderman
Michael S. Blinderman is a recognized authority on Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) technology, with over 30 years’ experience in UCG research, development, pilot and commercial operations in Uzbekistan (Angren), Russia (Yuzhno-Abinsk), Australia (Chinchilla and Kingaroy), South Africa (Majuba), and New Zealand (Huntly West). He serves as a managing director of a UCG technology company, Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., in Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc.
Alexander Klimenko
Alexander Y. Klimenko received his PhD from Moscow University in 1991 and his DEng from the University of Queensland in 2007. He has 150 journal and conference publications which are cited more than 2370 times, and he is involved in various UCG projects. Dr Klimenko lectures in the School of Mechanical and Mining Engineering, the University of Queensland, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Queensland, Australia