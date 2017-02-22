Undergraduate manual of clinical cases in OBYG

Our aim in this book is to help students to understand the importance of history taking, physical

examination and its relevance in making a provisional diagnosis.

This book also deals with relevant investigations based on provisional diagnosis. Presentation is

kept very simple and concise. This book deals with common clinical conditions and is designed in such

a way as to help students to prepare for their clinical and practical exams.

Photos of clinical importance, specimens, instruments and USG are incorporated in this book.

Case discussions and key points in each cases will help students to understand the subject easily.

Frequently asked questions are also included after each chapter.