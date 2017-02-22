Undergraduate manual of clinical cases in OBYG
1st Edition
Description
Our aim in this book is to help students to understand the importance of history taking, physical
examination and its relevance in making a provisional diagnosis.
This book also deals with relevant investigations based on provisional diagnosis. Presentation is
kept very simple and concise. This book deals with common clinical conditions and is designed in such
a way as to help students to prepare for their clinical and practical exams.
Photos of clinical importance, specimens, instruments and USG are incorporated in this book.
Case discussions and key points in each cases will help students to understand the subject easily.
Frequently asked questions are also included after each chapter.
Key Features
This book is devoted to arrive at clinical diagnosis in obstetrics and gynaecological cases that are commonly met with in day to day practice. Emphasis has been made on the fundamentals of medicine like history taking, methodical clinical examination to come to provisional diagnosis. Relevant laboratory and other investigations are suggested for final diagnosis and principles of management follows. The book will help students to pass undergraduate medical examination and will also help postgraduates in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, since it will serve as quick reference and for preparations in last minute.
1. This undergraduate manual is useful for medical students to elicit relevant history, to do physical examination and arrive at clinical diagnosis of common obstetrics & gynaecology cases.
2. This manual will be a ready reckoner when students go for ward rounds and present cases.
3. Clinical aspects, appropriate investigations and management are discussed in a precise manner so that it is easy for the students to go through just before clinical and VIVA exam.
4. Few procedures and examinations, surgery steps are provided with color photographs and videos.
5. Key points have been provided at the end of every chapter.
6. Frequently asked questions are provided.
Table of Contents
PART 1 OBSTETRIC CASES
CASE 1 Obstetric History Taking and Examination
CASE 2 Normal Pregnancy
CASE 3 A Case of Anaemia Complicating Pregnancy
CASE 4 A Case of Hypertension in Pregnancy
CASE 5 A Case of Prolonged (Post-Term) Pregnancy
CASE 6 A Case of Pregnancy Following Caesarean Section
CASE 7 A Case of Heart Disease Complicating Pregnancy
CASE 8 A Case of Malpresentation
CASE 9 A Case of Multiple Pregnancy
CASE 10 A Case of Rh Negative Pregnancy
CASE 11 A Case of Cephalopelvic Disproportion
CASE 12 A Case of Diabetes Complicating Pregnancy
CASE 13 A Case of Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
CASE 14 A Case of Foetal Growth Restriction
CASE 15 Normal Puerperium and Postnatal Care
CASE 16 Viva Voce (Oral Exam)
PART 2 GYNAECOLOGICAL CASES
CASE 1 Gynaec Case Sheet Writing
CASE 2 A case of vaginal discharge
CASE 3 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
CASE 4 A Case of Genital Prolapse
CASE 5 A Case of Fibroid Uterus
CASE 6 A Case of Cancer Cervix
CASE 7 A Case of Infertility
CASE 8 A Case of Primary Amenorrhoea
CASE 9 A Case of Secondary Amenorrhoea
CASE 10 A Case of Ovarian Tumour
CASE 11 A Case of Post-Menopausal Bleeding PV
CASE 12 Case of Urinary Incontinence
CASE 13 Viva Voce Examination in Gynaecology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 22nd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249239
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248683