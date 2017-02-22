Undergraduate manual of clinical cases in OBYG - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131248683, 9788131249239

Undergraduate manual of clinical cases in OBYG

1st Edition

Authors: N.HEPHZIBAH KIRUBAMANI
eBook ISBN: 9788131249239
Paperback ISBN: 9788131248683
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd February 2017
Page Count: 396
Description

Our aim in this book is to help students to understand the importance of history taking, physical

examination and its relevance in making a provisional diagnosis.

This book also deals with relevant investigations based on provisional diagnosis. Presentation is

kept very simple and concise. This book deals with common clinical conditions and is designed in such

a way as to help students to prepare for their clinical and practical exams.

Photos of clinical importance, specimens, instruments and USG are incorporated in this book.

Case discussions and key points in each cases will help students to understand the subject easily.

Frequently asked questions are also included after each chapter.

Key Features

This book is devoted to arrive at clinical diagnosis in obstetrics and gynaecological cases that are commonly met with in day to day practice. Emphasis has been made on the fundamentals of medicine like history taking, methodical clinical examination to come to provisional diagnosis. Relevant laboratory and other investigations are suggested for final diagnosis and principles of management follows. The book will help students to pass undergraduate medical examination and will also help postgraduates in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, since it will serve as quick reference and for preparations in last minute.

　

1. This undergraduate manual is useful for medical students to elicit relevant history, to do physical examination and arrive at clinical diagnosis of common obstetrics & gynaecology cases.

2. This manual will be a ready reckoner when students go for ward rounds and present cases.

3. Clinical aspects, appropriate investigations and management are discussed in a precise manner so that it is easy for the students to go through just before clinical and VIVA exam.

4. Few procedures and examinations, surgery steps are provided with　color photographs and videos.

5. Key points have been provided at the end of every chapter.

6. Frequently asked questions　are provided.

Table of Contents

PART 1 OBSTETRIC CASES

CASE 1 Obstetric History Taking and Examination

CASE 2 Normal Pregnancy

CASE 3 A Case of Anaemia Complicating Pregnancy

CASE 4 A Case of Hypertension in Pregnancy

CASE 5 A Case of Prolonged (Post-Term) Pregnancy

CASE 6 A Case of Pregnancy Following Caesarean Section

CASE 7 A Case of Heart Disease Complicating Pregnancy

CASE 8 A Case of Malpresentation

CASE 9 A Case of Multiple Pregnancy

CASE 10 A Case of Rh Negative Pregnancy

CASE 11 A Case of Cephalopelvic Disproportion

CASE 12 A Case of Diabetes Complicating Pregnancy

CASE 13 A Case of Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

CASE 14 A Case of Foetal Growth Restriction

CASE 15 Normal Puerperium and Postnatal Care

CASE 16 Viva Voce (Oral Exam)

PART 2 GYNAECOLOGICAL CASES

CASE 1 Gynaec Case Sheet Writing

CASE 2 A case of vaginal discharge

CASE 3 Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

CASE 4 A Case of Genital Prolapse

CASE 5 A Case of Fibroid Uterus

CASE 6 A Case of Cancer Cervix

CASE 7 A Case of Infertility

CASE 8 A Case of Primary Amenorrhoea

CASE 9 A Case of Secondary Amenorrhoea

CASE 10 A Case of Ovarian Tumour

CASE 11 A Case of Post-Menopausal Bleeding PV

CASE 12 Case of Urinary Incontinence

CASE 13 Viva Voce Examination in Gynaecology

About the Author

N.HEPHZIBAH KIRUBAMANI

