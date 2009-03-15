Unconventional Organ Damage in Diabetes - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131224144

Unconventional Organ Damage in Diabetes - ECAB

1st Edition

Authors: Samar Banerjee
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131224144
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th March 2009
Page Count: 108
Description

Cell health depends on a steady supply of fuel from glucose and free fatty acids. Both these major fuels are regulated by insulin. Cells in the muscle, liver, and fat need insulin to receive glucose, and hence do not become exposed to high blood glucose levels when the blood sugars are high and insulin levels are low. The lack of insulin slows the movement of glucose into these cells, and probably spares them from damage when blood sugars are high. However, other cells such as those in the brain, nervous system, heart, blood vessels and kidneys pick up glucose directly from the blood without using insulin. These cells, except the brain, are more prone to damage from high blood sugars because they become exposed to high internal levels of glucose. This to quite an extent explains why damage tends to occur in specific organs such as in nerve and kidney cells, and in small blood vessels like those in the eyes. This project on the organ damage in diabetes is an attempt to elaborate on the various factors to be considered in managing these patients, the pointers for early diagnosis and prevention of the same.

Table of Contents

Brain and Diabetes

Diabetes Mellitus and the Liver

Thyro-Diabetes

Diabetes and Bone Disease

Sexual Dysfunction in Diabetes

Other Books in This Series

About the Author

Samar Banerjee

