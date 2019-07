Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence: Proceedings of the Seventh Conference (1991) covers the papers presented at the Seventh Conference on Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence, held on July 13-15, 1991 at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA). The book focuses on the processes, technologies, developments, and approaches involved in artificial intelligence.

The selection first offers information on combining multiple-valued logics in modular expert systems; constraint propagation with imprecise conditional probabilities; and Bayesian networks applied to therapy monitoring. The text then examines some properties of plausible reasoning; theory refinement on Bayesian networks; combination of upper and lower probabilities; and a probabilistic analysis of marker-passing techniques for plan-recognition.

The publication ponders on symbolic probabilistic inference (SPI) with continuous variables, SPI with evidence potential, and local expression languages for probabilistic dependence. Topics include local expression languages for probabilistic knowledge, evidence potential algorithm, symbolic inference with evidence potential, and SPI with continuous variables algorithm. The manuscript also takes a look at the compatibility of quantitative and qualitative representations of belief and a method for integrating utility analysis into an expert system for design evaluation under uncertainty.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in artificial intelligence.