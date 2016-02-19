Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887382, 9781483296555

Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence 5, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: R.D. Shachter L.N. Kanal M. Henrion J.F. Lemmer
eBook ISBN: 9781483296555
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th July 1990
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

Fundamental Issues. Defeasible Reasoning and Uncertainty. Algorithms for Inference in Belief Nets. Software Tools for Uncertain Reasoning. Knowledge Acquisition, Modelling, and Explanation. Applications to Vision and Recognition. Comparing Approaches to Uncertain Reasoning. Author Index.

Description

This volume, like its predecessors, reflects the cutting edge of research on the automation of reasoning under uncertainty.

A more pragmatic emphasis is evident, for although some papers address fundamental issues, the majority address practical issues. Topics include the relations between alternative formalisms (including possibilistic reasoning), Dempster-Shafer belief functions, non-monotonic reasoning, Bayesian and decision theoretic schemes, and new inference techniques for belief nets. New techniques are applied to important problems in medicine, vision, robotics, and natural language understanding.

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483296555

@from:A.M. Andrew @qu:These ae clearly important publications in their highly topical field, with particular relevance to real-time interactive sytems and hence to robotics. @source:Robotica

About the Editors

R.D. Shachter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

L.N. Kanal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA

M. Henrion Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rockwell International Science Center, Palo Alto, CA, USA

J.F. Lemmer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CTA, Inc., Rome, NY USA

