Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence 5, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fundamental Issues. Defeasible Reasoning and Uncertainty. Algorithms for Inference in Belief Nets. Software Tools for Uncertain Reasoning. Knowledge Acquisition, Modelling, and Explanation. Applications to Vision and Recognition. Comparing Approaches to Uncertain Reasoning. Author Index.
Description
This volume, like its predecessors, reflects the cutting edge of research on the automation of reasoning under uncertainty.
A more pragmatic emphasis is evident, for although some papers address fundamental issues, the majority address practical issues. Topics include the relations between alternative formalisms (including possibilistic reasoning), Dempster-Shafer belief functions, non-monotonic reasoning, Bayesian and decision theoretic schemes, and new inference techniques for belief nets. New techniques are applied to important problems in medicine, vision, robotics, and natural language understanding.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 10th July 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296555
Reviews
@from:A.M. Andrew @qu:These ae clearly important publications in their highly topical field, with particular relevance to real-time interactive sytems and hence to robotics. @source:Robotica
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R.D. Shachter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
L.N. Kanal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, MD, USA
M. Henrion Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Rockwell International Science Center, Palo Alto, CA, USA
J.F. Lemmer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CTA, Inc., Rome, NY USA