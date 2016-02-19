Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence 5, Volume 10

This volume, like its predecessors, reflects the cutting edge of research on the automation of reasoning under uncertainty.

A more pragmatic emphasis is evident, for although some papers address fundamental issues, the majority address practical issues. Topics include the relations between alternative formalisms (including possibilistic reasoning), Dempster-Shafer belief functions, non-monotonic reasoning, Bayesian and decision theoretic schemes, and new inference techniques for belief nets. New techniques are applied to important problems in medicine, vision, robotics, and natural language understanding.