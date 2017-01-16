Uncertainties in GPS Positioning
1st Edition
A Mathematical Discourse
Description
Uncertainties in GPS Positioning: A Mathematical Discourse describes the calculations performed by a GPS receiver and the problems associated with ensuring that the derived location is a close match to the actual location. Inaccuracies in calculating a location can have serious repercussions, so this book is a timely source for information on this rapidly evolving technology.
Key Features
- Covers how a GPS receiver works and how the earth is modeled so position data can be calculated
- Discusses the different signals and clock speeds of the satellites, the receivers, and sources of inaccuracy
- Examines how the errors are distributed in the data and provides examples
Readership
Individuals interested in GPS. University students and researchers in maths related to GPS
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Positioning and Navigation Systems
- Abstract
- Navigation
- Wireless Positioning Systems
- Positioning Techniques
- Limits in the Accuracy of Wireless Positioning
- Innovative Positioning Techniques
Chapter 2: Introduction to GPS
- Abstract
- Satellite-Based Systems
- GPS
- Surveying
- Location-Based Services
- Map Making
- Sports Data
- Uncertainty in GPS Positioning
- GNSSs Usage Patterns
- Nonpositioning Uses of GPS
- Estimating the Distance to a Golf Flagstick
- Receiver Specifics
- An Interesting Aside
Chapter 3: Basic GPS Principles
- Abstract
- Clocks
- Ground Segment
- Space Segment
- User Segment
- GPS Services
- Performance of GPS
- GLONASS
- Galileo
- Referencing a Position
- Satellites in Orbit
- Navigation Signals
- Differential Positioning
- Relativity
- The Ionosphere and the Troposphere
- Ionospheric Scintillation
Chapter 4: Signals From Satellites to Receiver—GPS
- Abstract
- GPS Signal Structure
Chapter 5: GPS Modernization
- Abstract
- Frequency Plan
- Multiple Access
- Improved Pseudodistance Calculations
- GPS Receiver
Chapter 6: Signals From Satellites to Receiver—Other Satellite Navigation Systems
- Abstract
- Galileo Signal Structure
- GLONASS
- Compass/BeiDou and Regional GPSSs
Chapter 7: Solution of an Idealized Problem
- Abstract
- The Competition
- Solutions
- Solutions to Problem 1
- Suggested Result
- Note on Problem Posed
- Problem 1: Methodology
- Solution to Problem 2
Chapter 8: Sources of Inaccuracy
- Abstract
- Deliberate Interference With GPS Signals
- Degradation of Physical Equipment
- Other Vulnerabilities
- Inertial Navigation System
- Accuracy
- Errors and Error Corrections
- Ground Segment
- Space Segment
- User Segment
- Signal Propagation
- Ranging and Positioning
- GPS UERE Budgets
- Differential Positioning
Chapter 9: Learning From Experience
- Abstract
- Studying Past Data
- Mitigating Risks
- Reducing Error Magnitudes When Surveying
Chapter 10: Error Distribution in Data
- Abstract
- Solutions
- Suggested Result
- Supplementary Result
- Problem 2: Methodology
Chapter 11: Improving Accuracy With GPS Augmentation
- Abstract
- Using Two GNSSs
- Other Augmentation Systems and Assisted GNSS
Chapter 12: GPS Disciplined Oscillators
- Abstract
- How a GPSDO Works
- GPSDO Performance
- Choosing Between a GPSDO and a Rubidium or Cesium Standard
Appendix A: Calibration of a GPS Receiver Used as a Time Reference
Appendix B: Comparing Time and Frequency Standards Between Laboratories
Appendix C: Calibration of GPS Receivers: Comparing Laboratories
Appendix D: Possible Use of a GPS Receiver as an Acceleration Sensor
Appendix E: Notes on the Error Distribution in Data
- Problem 2: Notes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097878
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095942
About the Author
Alan Oxley
Alan Oxley is Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS in Malaysia. Alan is an all-rounder in Computer Science and has written numerous academic articles and chapters. Recently he was awarded a research stipend by the IBM Center for the Business of Government. The research led to the publication of the report entitled A Best Practices Guide for Mitigating Risk in the Use of Social Media. A considerably more expansive exposition of the topic is presented in this book.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, Malaysia
Reviews
"Although the author offers a good deal of information about the GPS system and its uses, the treatment is rather choppy and not particularly well integrated. The level of detail also varies considerably. Just about everything a reader might want to know is here, but it might take a lot of work to put the pieces together." --MAA Reviews