Uncertain Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080293882, 9781483146799

Uncertain Power

1st Edition

The Struggle for a National Energy Policy

Editors: Dorothy S. Zinberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483146799
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 296
Description

Uncertain Power: The Struggle for a National Energy Policy discusses several issues pertaining to the energy situation in the U.S., such as the public, the government, and the risks. The opening chapter discusses a delicate balance among the public, experts, and government. Chapter 2 tackles the failure of consensus on energy, and Chapter 3 deals with energy policy and democratic theory. The fourth chapter reviews the neglect of social risk assessment; the fifth chapter discusses valuing of human life. Chapter 6 tackles the media coverage of complex technological issues, and Chapter 7 covers the governance of nuclear power. The eighth chapter covers the national energy policy from state and local perspectives, while the ninth chapter reviews selling saved energy, considered as a new role for the utilities. Chapter 10 discusses energy and security, and Chapter 11 tackles history as a guide to the future. The last chapter covers the political geology of the energy problems. Readers who concern themselves regarding several factors that affect energy source, supply, and distribution along with its socio-economic implication will find this book a great source of insight regarding the issue.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction Uncertain Power: The Struggle for a National Energy Policy

Part I: Energy and the Public

Chapter 1. The Public, Experts, and Government: A Delicate Balance

Chapter 2. The Failure of Consensus

Chapter 3. Energy Policy and Democratic Theory

Part II: Energy and the Evaluation of Risk

Chapter 4. The Neglect of Social Risk Assessment in Energy Policymaking

Chapter 5. Valuing Human Life

Chapter 6. Media Coverage of Complex Technological Issues

Chapter 7. The Utility Director's Dilemma: The Governance of Nuclear Power

Part III: Energy and Government

Chapter 8. National Energy Policy from State and Local Perspectives

Chapter 9. Selling Saved Energy: A New Role for the Utilities

Chapter 10. Energy and Security: Act Two

Part IV: Toward a Solution

Chapter 11. History as a Guide to the Future

Chapter 12. The Political Geology of the Energy Problem

About the Authors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146799

About the Editor

Dorothy S. Zinberg

