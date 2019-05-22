Unanswered Questions in Implant Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682435, 9780323682909

Unanswered Questions in Implant Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 63-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mohanad Al-Sabbagh
eBook ISBN: 9780323682909
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682435
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd May 2019
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Unanswered Questions in Implant Dentistry and is edited by Dr. Mohanad Al-Sabbagh. Articles will include: Is there a contraindication for dental implant?; Should cone beam tomography be routinely obtained in implant dentistry?; What is the optimal ridge preservation technique?; Resorbable versus non-resorbable membrane: when and why?; Is there an alternative to an invasive site development?; Tissue engineering: what is new?; What is the best available micro and macro dental implant topography?; Can we achieve osseointegration without primary stability?; How reliable and predictable is fully guided technology?; Zygomatic implants or sinus lift for the atrophic maxilla with a dentate mandible?; Is there an ideal material for implant supported prosthesis?; Soft tissue quality and quantity: better implant longevity?; Is peri-implantitis Curable?; What Is the Best Cement for Implant Supported Prosthesis?; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323682909
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682435

About the Authors

Mohanad Al-Sabbagh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chief, Division of Periodontology, Director, Advanced Education Externship Program, Diplomate, American Academy of Periodontology, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, Lexington, KY

