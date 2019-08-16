Ultraviolet LED Technology for Food Applications from Farms to Kitchens
1st Edition
Description
Ultraviolet LED Technology for Food Applications from Farms to Kitchens examines the next wave in the LED revolution and its ability to bring numerous advantages of UVC disinfection. As UVC LED-based light fixtures will become the driving force behind wider adoption, with potential use in the treatment of beverages, disinfection of food surfaces, packaging and other food contact and non-contact surfaces, this book presents the latest information, including LEDs unique properties and advantages and the developments and advances made in four areas of application, including produce production and horticulture, post-harvest and post processing storage, safety and point-of-use applications.
Alternative opportunities to current practices of food production and processing that are more sophisticated and diverse are being intensively investigated in recent decades, things like Ultraviolet light (UV) irradiation. The effects of UVC LEDs against bacteria, viruses and fungi already have been demonstrated and reported, along with the first applications for disinfection of air, water and surface made for the "point-of-use" integration.
Key Features
- Brings unique advantages of LEDs for foods from farm to kitchens
- Explores applications and advances in LEDs for horticulture, crops production, postharvest reservation and produce storage
- Investigates UV LEDs in food safety
Readership
Academics and R&D personnel in the food industry, food processors, farmers, undergraduate and postgraduate students and industrial operators
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Ultraviolet (UV) LED Technology for Applications in Food Production
2. Technology of LED Light Sources and Systems from Visible to UV Range
3. Applications and Advances in LEDs for Horticulture and Crop Production
4. UV LEDs in Postharvest Preservation and Produce Storage
5. UV Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and Food Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 16th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128177945
About the Editor
Tatiana Koutchma
Tatiana Koutchma is a research scientist in Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC). Before she joined the AAFC, she was a research associate professor at the National Center for Food Safety and Technology (NCFST) at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. She received her doctoral degree in Food Process Engineering in Moscow State University of Food Production. Since 1990, she has had successful international experience in Russia, USA and Canada working in academia and government research programs in emerging food processing technologies. In the last 18 years her main research focus and interest has been application innovative technologies like UV light, microwave heating and high hydrostatic pressure for improved food safety, security, shelf life and product acceptability. She initiated research programs on UV light for food preservation and was actively involved in core functions associated with R&D, process design, and validation of this technology for food industry. She also contributed to the approval of a number of international regulatory submissions on UV applications for foods, milk and ingredients. Dr. Koutchma is a graduate faculty at University of Guelph, Chair Elect of Nonthermal Processing Division (NPD) of IFT, and Canadian Ambassador at the Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI). She is also associate editor of the journals Food Process Engineering and Food Science and Technology International. Dr. Koutchma has authored four books on UV light for foods, as well as 10+ book chapters and 70+ peer-reviewed publications. She is an invited speaker at numerous international venues and delivers training for industry and government professionals. As a contributing author of the “FoodOnline” and “MeatingPlace” Dr. Koutchma is an active promoter of non-thermal processing technologies to the professional community.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guelph Food Research Center, Agriculture and AgriFood Canada, Guelph, Ontario, Canada