Ultraviolet Laser Technology and Applications is a hands-on reference text that identifies the main areas of UV laser technology; describes how each is applied; offers clearly illustrated examples of UV opticalsystems applications; and includes technical data on optics, lasers, materials, and systems. This book is unique for its comprehensive, in-depth coverage. Each chapter deals with a different aspect of the subject, beginning with UV light itself; moving through the optics, sources, and systems; and concluding with detailed descriptions of applications in various fields.

The text enables practicing engineers and researchers to utilize concepts and innovations to solve actual problems encountered in UV optical technology applications. It also offers a wealth of information for equipment designers and manufacturers.

Those in laser fields (including medical, electronics, and semiconductors), students, engineers, technicians, as well as newcomers to the subject who require a basic introduction to the topic, will all find Ultraviolet Laser Technology and Applications to be an essential resource.