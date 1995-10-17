Ultraviolet Laser Technology and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Ultraviolet Laser Technology and Applications is a hands-on reference text that identifies the main areas of UV laser technology; describes how each is applied; offers clearly illustrated examples of UV opticalsystems applications; and includes technical data on optics, lasers, materials, and systems. This book is unique for its comprehensive, in-depth coverage. Each chapter deals with a different aspect of the subject, beginning with UV light itself; moving through the optics, sources, and systems; and concluding with detailed descriptions of applications in various fields.
The text enables practicing engineers and researchers to utilize concepts and innovations to solve actual problems encountered in UV optical technology applications. It also offers a wealth of information for equipment designers and manufacturers.
Those in laser fields (including medical, electronics, and semiconductors), students, engineers, technicians, as well as newcomers to the subject who require a basic introduction to the topic, will all find Ultraviolet Laser Technology and Applications to be an essential resource.
Key Features
- Serves as a valuable, practical reference to UV laser technology
- Presents detailed technical data and techniques
- Offers highly illustrated optics designs and beam delivery systems
- Includes an extensive bibliography, references, and glossary
- Covers all major UV laser markets and technology systems
Readership
Researchers in laser fields (including medical, electronics, and semiconductors), and engineers in semiconductor technologies. Others interested in these areas include graduate students, applications and process engineers, technicians, sales and marketing personnel in laser companies, technologists, business managers, as well as newcomers to the field who require a basic introduction to the topic
Table of Contents
Ultraviolet Light
Ablation
The Excimer Laser
Materials Research
UV Optics and Coatings
UV Surface Cleaning
UV Annealing and Planarizing
Deep UV Microlithography
Micromachining
UV Lasers in Medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 17th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296517
About the Author
David Elliott
David Elliott learned automatic theory control as an applied mathematician at the Naval Ocean Systems Center and received his Ph.D. in Engineering from UCLA. His dissertation was the first to apply a differential geometric approach to stochastic nonlinear systems. Dr. Elliott helped to found the unique and well-known Department of Systems Science and Mathematics at Washington University, where he is now Professor Emeritus. Since 1992, he has been associated with the University of Maryland where he continues to advise doctoral students and perform research in nonlinear systems. His current research is supported by NeuroDyne, Inc., a company which develops new methods of system control and identification for government and industry. He has served as Associate Editor for the Control Society Newsletter, SIAM Review, Mathematical Systems Theor, and System and Control Letters, and is Associate Editor at Large for IEEE Transactions on automatic control. His research has recently been honored by advancement to Fellow of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Systems Research, University of Maryland