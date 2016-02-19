Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957412, 9780323159777

Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Hershenson
eBook ISBN: 9780323159777
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1956
Page Count: 224
Description

Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra, Index for 1930-1954 is a reference volume listing of ultraviolet and visible absorption spectra in the literature. This book contains about 32,000 references to published absorption spectra in 27 important American and European journals and one book.
The index is arranged according to the compounds whose spectra are given. The indexing arrangement is roughly similar to that used in Chemical Abstracts, although it has not been practical to conform to Chemical Abstracts nomenclature throughout. Wherever possible, all references for a particular compound have been listed under a single name, but there will be some instances where listings for the compound may be found under several different names. The rules used by Chemical Abstracts have been followed where practical, but some inconsistencies will be found.
Researchers in the fields of organic, inorganic, and analytical chemistry will find this Index a great value.

Table of Contents


Abietic acid

Acetaldehyde

Acetic acid

Acetomesitylene

Acetone

Acetophenone

Acridine

Acrylic acid

Alanine

Alginic acid

Aliphatic sulfides

Allyl sulfide

Aloe-emodin

Ammonium chloride

8-Androstene

Aniline

Annotoxine

Antabuse

Anthracene

Anthraquinone

Antimony pentachloride

Arabinose

Astraphloxin

Azobenzene

Azobenzene-2-sulfenyl thiocyanate

Azobenzene-2-sulfinic acid

Azulene

Benzalazine

Benzaldehyde

Benzaldoxime

1,2-Benzanthracene

Benzene

Benzenesulfamide

Benzimidazole

Benzoflavin

Benzofluoranthene

Benzoic acid

3,4-Benzphenanthryl-1â€™-acetic acid

Benzophenazine

Benzophenone

Benzoquinone

Benzosuberone-6-acetic acid

1,2-Benzotetracene

Benzotriazole

Benzyl ethyl sulfide

Benzoyl ethyl sulfone

Biphenyl

2,2â€™-Bipyridyl

Brevifolin

Brilliant Azurine

1,3-Butadiene

1-Butene

Butyraldehyde

Calebassinine chloride

Calliactine

Carbazole

Carotene

Cellulose

Chloride

Choleglobin

Cholehemochromogen

Cholesterol

Chromium

Chrysene

Cinnamic acid

Cobalt

Copper

p-Coumaralcohol

p-Coumaraldehyde

m-Cresol

Crotonic acid

Cyanoacetic acid

Cyanogen bromide

Cyclohexane

Cyclohexene

1,2-CycloÃ¶ctadecanedione

CycloÃ¶ctadiene

Cyclopentene

Cystine

Delphinine

Diacetyl

Dibenzanthracene

1,2;3,4-Dibenzanthracene

1,2;5,6-Dibenzopyracylene

6-Dibenzopyran

Di-p-cyanophenyl disulfide

Di-p-cyanophenyl disulfoxide

2,3-Dilinolein

Diphenazone

Diphenyl carbinol

2,2â€™,-Diquinoline

Dithizone

Dysprosium

Echinenone

8,22-Ergostadiene

Estradiol

Ethanethiol

Ethanol

Ethylene

Ethylenediamine

Ethyl Î²-naphthyl ketone

Ferricyanide

Flavone

Fluorene

Formaldehyde

Fuchsin

2-Furanoneimmonium bromide

Galactose

Gluconic acid

Glutaramic acid

Glutaric acid

Glycyrrhetic acid

Glycyrrhetinic acid

Guaiacol indophenol

Guaianine chloride

Hematoporphyrin

3-Heptene

1,3,5-Hexatriyne

Hydantoin

Hydrazine

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydroxylamine

Indanone

Indole

Inosine

Inosine monophosphate

Ionone

Iron

Isobutyric acid

Isonicotinic acid

Isoquinoline

Kryptogenin

Leghemoglobin

Legumin

Lithium

Magnesium

Malonic acid

Melamine

Melanin

Mesityl oxide

Methane

Methylamine

Methyl n-amyl ketone

Methyl- [Ï‰-phenylbutadienyl] carbinol

Methyl Ï‰-phenylbutyl ketone

Morphine

1,1â€™-Naphthalazine

Naphthalene

2-Naphthoic acid

Naphtho[2â€™,3â€™;1,2]pyrene-Î±,Î²-dicarboxylic anhydride

1,2- Naphthoquinone-4-sulfonate

Neopyrithiamine

Nicotinamide

Nitroprusside

Norfriedelenone

Norgriseofulvic acid

Octatrienoic acid

Octatrienol

Ousnic acid

Ovalbumin

5-Oxazolone

Oxonine

Oxostearic acid

Penicillenic acid

1-Penten-4-ol

2-Penten-4-one

Phenaceturic acid

Phenalyl-7-spirocyclopentane

Phenanthrene

Phenanthrene- 1,2-dicarboxylic acid

Phenazine

Piperidine

Porphine

21-Pregnenic acid

2-Propanethiol

1-Propanol

Propionic acid

Propylamine

Pteridine

Purine

5-Pyrazolone

Phenol

Phenol-4-sulfonic acid

p-Phenylenediamine-2-sulfonic acid

Pheophytin

Pheoporphine dimethyl ester

Phthalein complexone

Pyridine

4-Pyridone

Pyrimidine

Pyrimidino[5â€™,4â€™;4,5]oxazole

Pyrimidino[5â€™,4â€™,3â€™;1,11,9] phenazine

Pyrrole

Pyruvic acid

Quinolane

Quinoline

8-Quinolinol

o-Quinone

Resorcinol

Riboflavin phosphate

Riboflavinphosphoric acid

Safranal

Safranine

Santonin

Sialic acid

Siderophilin

Spiro[cyclopentane-1,2â€™-Ïˆ-N-acetylindoxyl]

Spiro[cyclopentane-1,3â€™-Ïˆ-2â€™-ethylindole]

Stilbestrol

Styrene

Sulfanilamide

Tareoxanthin

Tartaric acid

Tetrabutylammonium iodide

Tetrazole

Thianaphtheno [3,2- e]piaselenole

Thianaphtheno [2,3-c] pyridine

Thiobarbituric acid

Thioindigo

3-Thiophenone

Thiophenopyrone

Tiglinaldehyde

Tigogenin

Toluene

p-Toluisonitrile

m-Tolunitrile

s-Triazine

2-Tridecenoic acid

Triethanolamine

Trithiocarbonic acid

Tyramine

Uranium

Ursane-28-acid

10,11-Ursene-28-acid

Verbenaloside

Verbenalosidic acid

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12a

Xanthydrol

Yobyrine

Zymosterol

