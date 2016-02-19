Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra
1st Edition
Description
Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra, Index for 1930-1954 is a reference volume listing of ultraviolet and visible absorption spectra in the literature. This book contains about 32,000 references to published absorption spectra in 27 important American and European journals and one book.
The index is arranged according to the compounds whose spectra are given. The indexing arrangement is roughly similar to that used in Chemical Abstracts, although it has not been practical to conform to Chemical Abstracts nomenclature throughout. Wherever possible, all references for a particular compound have been listed under a single name, but there will be some instances where listings for the compound may be found under several different names. The rules used by Chemical Abstracts have been followed where practical, but some inconsistencies will be found.
Researchers in the fields of organic, inorganic, and analytical chemistry will find this Index a great value.
Table of Contents
Ultraviolet and Visible Absorption Spectra
Preface
Introduction
Journals Abstracted
Abbreviations Used for Journals
Abietic acid
Acetaldehyde
Acetic acid
Acetomesitylene
Acetone
Acetophenone
Acridine
Acrylic acid
Alanine
Alginic acid
Aliphatic sulfides
Allyl sulfide
Aloe-emodin
Ammonium chloride
8-Androstene
Aniline
Annotoxine
Antabuse
Anthracene
Anthraquinone
Antimony pentachloride
Arabinose
Astraphloxin
Azobenzene
Azobenzene-2-sulfenyl thiocyanate
Azobenzene-2-sulfinic acid
Azulene
Benzalazine
Benzaldehyde
Benzaldoxime
1,2-Benzanthracene
Benzene
Benzenesulfamide
Benzimidazole
Benzoflavin
Benzofluoranthene
Benzoic acid
3,4-Benzphenanthryl-1â€™-acetic acid
Benzophenazine
Benzophenone
Benzoquinone
Benzosuberone-6-acetic acid
1,2-Benzotetracene
Benzotriazole
Benzyl ethyl sulfide
Benzoyl ethyl sulfone
Biphenyl
2,2â€™-Bipyridyl
Brevifolin
Brilliant Azurine
1,3-Butadiene
1-Butene
Butyraldehyde
Calebassinine chloride
Calliactine
Carbazole
Carotene
Cellulose
Chloride
Choleglobin
Cholehemochromogen
Cholesterol
Chromium
Chrysene
Cinnamic acid
Cobalt
Copper
p-Coumaralcohol
p-Coumaraldehyde
m-Cresol
Crotonic acid
Cyanoacetic acid
Cyanogen bromide
Cyclohexane
Cyclohexene
1,2-CycloÃ¶ctadecanedione
CycloÃ¶ctadiene
Cyclopentene
Cystine
Delphinine
Diacetyl
Dibenzanthracene
1,2;3,4-Dibenzanthracene
1,2;5,6-Dibenzopyracylene
6-Dibenzopyran
Di-p-cyanophenyl disulfide
Di-p-cyanophenyl disulfoxide
2,3-Dilinolein
Diphenazone
Diphenyl carbinol
2,2â€™,-Diquinoline
Dithizone
Dysprosium
Echinenone
8,22-Ergostadiene
Estradiol
Ethanethiol
Ethanol
Ethylene
Ethylenediamine
Ethyl Î²-naphthyl ketone
Ferricyanide
Flavone
Fluorene
Formaldehyde
Fuchsin
2-Furanoneimmonium bromide
Galactose
Gluconic acid
Glutaramic acid
Glutaric acid
Glycyrrhetic acid
Glycyrrhetinic acid
Guaiacol indophenol
Guaianine chloride
Hematoporphyrin
3-Heptene
1,3,5-Hexatriyne
Hydantoin
Hydrazine
Hydrogen peroxide
Hydroxylamine
Indanone
Indole
Inosine
Inosine monophosphate
Ionone
Iron
Isobutyric acid
Isonicotinic acid
Isoquinoline
Kryptogenin
Leghemoglobin
Legumin
Lithium
Magnesium
Malonic acid
Melamine
Melanin
Mesityl oxide
Methane
Methylamine
Methyl n-amyl ketone
Methyl- [Ï‰-phenylbutadienyl] carbinol
Methyl Ï‰-phenylbutyl ketone
Morphine
1,1â€™-Naphthalazine
Naphthalene
2-Naphthoic acid
Naphtho[2â€™,3â€™;1,2]pyrene-Î±,Î²-dicarboxylic anhydride
1,2- Naphthoquinone-4-sulfonate
Neopyrithiamine
Nicotinamide
Nitroprusside
Norfriedelenone
Norgriseofulvic acid
Octatrienoic acid
Octatrienol
Ousnic acid
Ovalbumin
5-Oxazolone
Oxonine
Oxostearic acid
Penicillenic acid
1-Penten-4-ol
2-Penten-4-one
Phenaceturic acid
Phenalyl-7-spirocyclopentane
Phenanthrene
Phenanthrene- 1,2-dicarboxylic acid
Phenazine
Piperidine
Porphine
21-Pregnenic acid
2-Propanethiol
1-Propanol
Propionic acid
Propylamine
Pteridine
Purine
5-Pyrazolone
Phenol
Phenol-4-sulfonic acid
p-Phenylenediamine-2-sulfonic acid
Pheophytin
Pheoporphine dimethyl ester
Phthalein complexone
Pyridine
4-Pyridone
Pyrimidine
Pyrimidino[5â€™,4â€™;4,5]oxazole
Pyrimidino[5â€™,4â€™,3â€™;1,11,9] phenazine
Pyrrole
Pyruvic acid
Quinolane
Quinoline
8-Quinolinol
o-Quinone
Resorcinol
Riboflavin phosphate
Riboflavinphosphoric acid
Safranal
Safranine
Santonin
Sialic acid
Siderophilin
Spiro[cyclopentane-1,2â€™-Ïˆ-N-acetylindoxyl]
Spiro[cyclopentane-1,3â€™-Ïˆ-2â€™-ethylindole]
Stilbestrol
Styrene
Sulfanilamide
Tareoxanthin
Tartaric acid
Tetrabutylammonium iodide
Tetrazole
Thianaphtheno [3,2- e]piaselenole
Thianaphtheno [2,3-c] pyridine
Thiobarbituric acid
Thioindigo
3-Thiophenone
Thiophenopyrone
Tiglinaldehyde
Tigogenin
Toluene
p-Toluisonitrile
m-Tolunitrile
s-Triazine
2-Tridecenoic acid
Triethanolamine
Trithiocarbonic acid
Tyramine
Uranium
Ursane-28-acid
10,11-Ursene-28-acid
Verbenaloside
Verbenalosidic acid
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12a
Xanthydrol
Yobyrine
Zymosterol
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1956
- Published:
- 1st January 1956
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159777