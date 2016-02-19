Ultrastructure of the Mammalian Heart
1st Edition
Description
Ultrastructure in Biological Systems, Volume 6: Ultrastructure of the Mammalian Heart focuses on the mammalian heart with some cross-reference to that of other vertebrates, such as birds. This book is divided into four main topics— ultrastructure of ventricular and atrial myocardium; impulse generation and conduction system of the heart; embryologic development of the mammalian heart; and ultrastructure of the innervation of the mammalian heart. In these topics, this publication specifically discusses the sarcotubular system (SR), contractile apparatus, general description of cellular morphology, and physiologic implications of cellular and fiber structure. The origin and cytodifferentiation of heart muscle cells, innervation of the sino-atrial node, and ultrastructure of the sympathetic cervical ganglion are also deliberated. This volume is a good source for biologists and students researching on the ultrastructure of the mammalian heart.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
The Ultrastructure of Ventricular and Atrial Myocardium
I. Introduction
II. General Description
III. The Cell Membrane and Its Features
IV. The Intercalated Disc (ID)
V. The Sarcotubular System (SR)
VI. The Contractile Apparatus
VII. Other Constituents of Myocardial Cells
VIII. Atrial Cells
References
The Impulse Generation and Conduction System of the Heart
I. Introduction
II. General Description of Cellular Morphology
III. Detailed Structure of the Components of the Conducting System
IV. Physiologic Implications of Cellular and Fiber Structure
V. Summary
References
The Embryologic Development of the Mammalian Heart
I. Introduction
II. Origin of Heart Muscle Cells
III. Early Stages of Formation of the Multichambered Heart
IV. Cytodifferentiation of Heart Muscle Cells
V. General Organ Development
VI. Summary
References
Ultrastructure of the Innervation of the Mammalian Heart
I. Introduction
II. General Account of the Ultrastructure of Visceral Innervation
III. Innervation of the Sino-Atrial Node
IV. Innervation of the Atrium
V. Innervation of the Atrio-Ventricular Node, the Bundle of His, and Its Branches
VI. Innervation of the Ventricle
VII. Innervation of the Cardiac Valves
VIII. Innervation of the Coronary Vessels
IX. Ultrastructure of the Cardiac Ganglion and "Chromaffin" Cells
X. Ultrastructure of the Sympathetic Cervical Ganglion
XI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271521