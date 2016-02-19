Ultrastructure of the Kidney - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230979, 9781483266473

Ultrastructure of the Kidney

1st Edition

Editors: Albert J. Dalton Françoise Haguenau
eBook ISBN: 9781483266473
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ultrastructure in Biological Systems, Volume 2: Ultrastructure of the Kidney provides an overview of the state of knowledge on the ultrastructure of the mammalian kidney. The application of the electron microscope to studies of the kidney resulted in the demonstration of the hitherto undetected early thickening of the basement membrane of glomerular capillaries in glomerulonephritis. Yet many problems remain, particularly in relation to the correlation between function and the ultrastructure of components of the kidney—mesangium, glomerulus, juxtaglomerular apparatus, and the renal tubules. It is only recently that the mesangium has come to be accepted as real, and many questions remain as to the function of its cells. The existence of true membranes between foot processes of the epithelial cells of glomeruli is a newly established fact; but what this has to do with glomerular filtration is not known at present. Granules apparently secretory in nature have been identified in cells of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, but so far their presence has not been correlated with specific functional change. Artifacts introduced at fixation are now known to have considerable relevance in interpreting the ultrastructure of the normal nephron.
These are paraphrased views of the contributors to this monograph who, while acquainting the reader with the research being carried on in these areas, have also brought into focus the many problems still awaiting solution.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Fine Structure of Renal Tubules in Cortex and Medulla

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy

III. Renal Physiology

IV. Proximal Tubule

V. Thin Segment of Loop of Henle

VI. Distal Tubule

VII. Collecting Tubule

VIII. Other Structures in Cortex and Medulla

IX. Embryology

X. Renal Phylogenetic Differences

XI. Other Tissues Transporting Salts and Fluids

XII. Physiological and Pathological Reactions

XIII. Conclusion

References

The Structure and Function of the Glomerular Mesangium

I. Introduction

II. The Topological Localization of the Mesangial Cell

III. The Fine Structure of the Mesangial Cell

IV. The Nature of the Mesangial Cell

V. The Function of the Mesangial Cell

VI. Conclusion

References

Some Morphological Considerations of Transport in the Glomerulus

I. Introduction

II. Structural Considerations

III. Pathway of Transported Material

IV. Summary

References

The Juxtaglomerular Apparatus

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. The Juxtaglomerular Apparatus of the Rat as Seen in the Electron Microscope

IV. Physiological Significance

References

Ultrastructural Pathology of the Glomerulus

I. Introduction

II. Physiopathology and Ultrastructure of the Diseased Glomerulus

III. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266473

About the Editor

Albert J. Dalton

Françoise Haguenau

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.