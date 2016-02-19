Ultrastructure of the Kidney
Ultrastructure in Biological Systems, Volume 2: Ultrastructure of the Kidney provides an overview of the state of knowledge on the ultrastructure of the mammalian kidney. The application of the electron microscope to studies of the kidney resulted in the demonstration of the hitherto undetected early thickening of the basement membrane of glomerular capillaries in glomerulonephritis. Yet many problems remain, particularly in relation to the correlation between function and the ultrastructure of components of the kidney—mesangium, glomerulus, juxtaglomerular apparatus, and the renal tubules.
It is only recently that the mesangium has come to be accepted as real, and many questions remain as to the function of its cells. The existence of true membranes between foot processes of the epithelial cells of glomeruli is a newly established fact; but what this has to do with glomerular filtration is not known at present. Granules apparently secretory in nature have been identified in cells of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, but so far their presence has not been correlated with specific functional change. Artifacts introduced at fixation are now known to have considerable relevance in interpreting the ultrastructure of the normal nephron.
These are paraphrased views of the contributors to this monograph who, while acquainting the reader with the research being carried on in these areas, have also brought into focus the many problems still awaiting solution.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Fine Structure of Renal Tubules in Cortex and Medulla
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy
III. Renal Physiology
IV. Proximal Tubule
V. Thin Segment of Loop of Henle
VI. Distal Tubule
VII. Collecting Tubule
VIII. Other Structures in Cortex and Medulla
IX. Embryology
X. Renal Phylogenetic Differences
XI. Other Tissues Transporting Salts and Fluids
XII. Physiological and Pathological Reactions
XIII. Conclusion
References
The Structure and Function of the Glomerular Mesangium
I. Introduction
II. The Topological Localization of the Mesangial Cell
III. The Fine Structure of the Mesangial Cell
IV. The Nature of the Mesangial Cell
V. The Function of the Mesangial Cell
VI. Conclusion
References
Some Morphological Considerations of Transport in the Glomerulus
I. Introduction
II. Structural Considerations
III. Pathway of Transported Material
IV. Summary
References
The Juxtaglomerular Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. The Juxtaglomerular Apparatus of the Rat as Seen in the Electron Microscope
IV. Physiological Significance
References
Ultrastructural Pathology of the Glomerulus
I. Introduction
II. Physiopathology and Ultrastructure of the Diseased Glomerulus
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Subject Index
