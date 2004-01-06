Ultrasound - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323017022, 9780323076784

Ultrasound

2nd Edition

The Requisites

Authors: William Middleton Alfred Kurtz Barbara Hertzberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323076784
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323017022
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th January 2004
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

PART ONE: GENERAL AND VASCULAR


1. Practical Physics

2. Gallbladder

3. Liver

4. Bile Ducts

5. Kidney

6. Lower Genitourinary

7. Pancreas

8. Spleen

9. General Abdomen

10. Neck & Chest

11. Extremeties


PART TWO: OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY


12. Guidelines to Obstetrical Examination and Appropriate Measurements

13. Fetal Well Being

14. First Trimester Ultrasound

15. Fetal Central Nervous System

16. Fetal Thorax

17. Fetal Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Fetal Genitourinary Tract

19. Fetal Musculoskeletal System

20. Placenta, Umbilical Cord, and Cervix

21. Twins (Multiple) Gestation

22. Pelvis and Uterus

23. Adnexa

This new volume in the popular Radiology Requisites™ series efficiently presents all of the core knowledge in general, vascular, and obstetric/gynecologic ultrasound. It covers everything from basic principles through state-of-the-art tech-niques, with a focus on the specific information needed to pass the boards and practice radiology. Concise but compre-hensive, it is extremely easy to read, with abundant charts and lists to summarize important facts at a glance.

  • Displays a full range of images for each type of abnormality, helping readers to recognize the range of sonographic findings.
  • Covers both general & vascular with obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound, for convenient "one-stop" reference.
  • Offers an organization that parallels Ultrasound: Case Review, making it easy for readers to practice applying the information they've learned.

William Middleton

Professor of Radiology, Director of Ultrasonography, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, Missouri

Alfred Kurtz

Professor of Radiology, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Barbara Hertzberg

Professor of Radiology, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University Health System, Durham, North Carolina

