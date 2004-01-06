Ultrasound
2nd Edition
The Requisites
PART ONE: GENERAL AND VASCULAR
1. Practical Physics
2. Gallbladder
3. Liver
4. Bile Ducts
5. Kidney
6. Lower Genitourinary
7. Pancreas
8. Spleen
9. General Abdomen
10. Neck & Chest
11. Extremeties
PART TWO: OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY
12. Guidelines to Obstetrical Examination and Appropriate Measurements
13. Fetal Well Being
14. First Trimester Ultrasound
15. Fetal Central Nervous System
16. Fetal Thorax
17. Fetal Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Fetal Genitourinary Tract
19. Fetal Musculoskeletal System
20. Placenta, Umbilical Cord, and Cervix
21. Twins (Multiple) Gestation
22. Pelvis and Uterus
23. Adnexa
This new volume in the popular Radiology Requisites™ series efficiently presents all of the core knowledge in general, vascular, and obstetric/gynecologic ultrasound. It covers everything from basic principles through state-of-the-art tech-niques, with a focus on the specific information needed to pass the boards and practice radiology. Concise but compre-hensive, it is extremely easy to read, with abundant charts and lists to summarize important facts at a glance.
- Displays a full range of images for each type of abnormality, helping readers to recognize the range of sonographic findings.
- Covers both general & vascular with obstetric and gynecologic ultrasound, for convenient "one-stop" reference.
- Offers an organization that parallels Ultrasound: Case Review, making it easy for readers to practice applying the information they've learned.
- 624
- English
- © Mosby 2004
- 6th January 2004
- Mosby
- 9780323076784
- 9780323017022
William Middleton
Professor of Radiology, Director of Ultrasonography, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, Missouri
Alfred Kurtz
Professor of Radiology, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
Barbara Hertzberg
Professor of Radiology, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University Health System, Durham, North Carolina
