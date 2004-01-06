This new volume in the popular Radiology Requisites™ series efficiently presents all of the core knowledge in general, vascular, and obstetric/gynecologic ultrasound. It covers everything from basic principles through state-of-the-art tech-niques, with a focus on the specific information needed to pass the boards and practice radiology. Concise but compre-hensive, it is extremely easy to read, with abundant charts and lists to summarize important facts at a glance.