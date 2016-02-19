Ultrasound, Volume 3
1st Edition
Its Applications in Medicine and Biology
Table of Contents
Part II
Contributors to Part II
Chapter IX. Selected Non-Thermal Mechanisms of Interaction of Ultrasound and Biological Media
1. Introduction
2. Wave Distortion
3. Mechanical Disarrangement of Tissue Structures
3.1 Cyclic Tissue Movements
3.2 Streaming Movements, The Effect of the Summation of Cyclic and Streaming Velocities
3.3 The Effect of Structure Shape on Viscous Forces
4. Thermodynamic Effects
References
Chapter X. Therapy with Continuous Wave Ultrasound
1. Introduction
2. Rationale for Selecting Ultrasound as a Therapeutic Agent
2.1 Biophysics
2.2 Physiological Effects Resulting from Temperature Rise Due to Ultrasound Absorption
2.3 Physiological Effects Resulting from Non-Thermal Phenomena
2.4 Clinical Technique of Ultrasound Application and Dosimetry
2.5 Selective Heating of Joint Structures
2.6 Indications
2.7 Contraindications
2.8 Application of Pulsed Ultrasound
2.9 Characteristics of Suitable Equipment
2.10 Coupling Media
3. Summary
References
Chapter XI. Pulse Echo Visualization
1. Introduction
2. Modes of Operation
3. Properties of the Medium
4. Imaging Properties
4.1 Axial (Depth) Resolution
5. Azimuthal Response
6. Far Field
7. Resolution Cell
8. Imaging Rate
9. Artifacts
10. Practical Instrumentation
11. Clinical Applications
11.1 A-Mode
11.2 M-Mode
11.3 B-Mode
11.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology
11.5 Abdomen
11.6 Infant Brain
11.7 Eye
11.8 Breast
11.9 Thyroid
12. Future Developments
13. Conclusion
References
Chapter XII. A Research Approach to Visualization of Breast Tumors by Ultrasound Methods
1. Introduction
2. Background
3. Methods of Procedure
4. Results
5. Discussion
6. Summary
7. Acknowledgements
References
Chapter XIII. Acoustic Characterization of Tissue at the Microscopic Level—Sonohistology
1. Introduction
2. Technique
3. Sonomicroscopic Characterization of Tissues
4. Acoustic Attenuation and Impedance Distribution
5. Velocity of Sound Distribution
6. Results and Discussion
References
Chapter XIV. Intense Focused Ultrasound: Its Production, Effects and Utilization
1. Introduction
2. Systems for Irradiation with Intense Focused Ultrasound
2.1 Calibration
3. Interaction of Intense Focused Ultrasound and Biological Tissue
3.1 Lesions in Other Tissues
4. Applications
4.1 Quantitative Neuroanatomy
4.2 Human Clinical Series
5. Conclusion
References
Appendix I. Cavitation and its Effects on Organized Mammalian Tissue—A Summary
Appendix II. Thermal Mechanisms in Ultrasound-Tissue Interactions—A Summary
Index, I-1-I-4
Contents of Part I
Chapter I. Physical Principles of Ultrasound
Chapter II. Cavitation: Dynamics of Gas Bubbles; Applications
Chapter III. Doppler Principles and Techniques
Chapter IV. Transducers for Ultrasonic Systems
Chapter V. Ultrasonic Dosimetry
Chapter VI. Ultrasonic Absorption and Dispersion
Chapter VII. Scattering of Ultrasound by Human Tissue
Chapter VIII. Acoustic Impedance Profiling (Analytical and Physical Model Study)
Description
Methods and Phenomena, 3: Ultrasound: Its Applications in Medicine and Biology, Part II focuses on the applications of ultrasound in biology and medicine, including irradiation, acoustic attenuation, and impedance distribution.
The selection first tackles selected non-thermal mechanisms of interaction of ultrasound and biological media, therapy with continuous wave ultrasound, and pulse echo visualization. Discussions focus on imaging properties, modes of operation, rationale for selecting ultrasound as a therapeutic agent, mechanical disarrangement of tissue structures, and wave distortion.
The manuscript then examines a research approach to visualization of breast tumors by ultrasound methods, acoustic characterization of tissue at the microscopic level, and intense focused ultrasound. Concerns cover systems for irradiation with intense focused ultrasound, interaction of intense focused ultrasound and biological tissue, sonomicroscopic characterization of tissues, acoustic attenuation and impedance distribution, velocity of sound distribution, and methods of procedure. The book tackles cavitation and its effects on organized mammalian tissues and thermal mechanisms in ultrasound-tissue interactions.
The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the applications of ultrasound in biology and medicine.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289571
Reviews
@qu:Each chapter in this book is written by a leading expert in the field and consequently each chapter is of a very high standard and has an extensive list of references... it is a valuable book for every physicist and engineer. @source:The British Journal of Radiology