Ultrasound - 1st Edition

Ultrasound, Volume 3

1st Edition

Its Applications in Medicine and Biology

Editors: F.J. Fry
eBook ISBN: 9781483289571
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Table of Contents


Part II

Contributors to Part II

Chapter IX. Selected Non-Thermal Mechanisms of Interaction of Ultrasound and Biological Media

1. Introduction

2. Wave Distortion

3. Mechanical Disarrangement of Tissue Structures

3.1 Cyclic Tissue Movements

3.2 Streaming Movements, The Effect of the Summation of Cyclic and Streaming Velocities

3.3 The Effect of Structure Shape on Viscous Forces

4. Thermodynamic Effects

References

Chapter X. Therapy with Continuous Wave Ultrasound

1. Introduction

2. Rationale for Selecting Ultrasound as a Therapeutic Agent

2.1 Biophysics

2.2 Physiological Effects Resulting from Temperature Rise Due to Ultrasound Absorption

2.3 Physiological Effects Resulting from Non-Thermal Phenomena

2.4 Clinical Technique of Ultrasound Application and Dosimetry

2.5 Selective Heating of Joint Structures

2.6 Indications

2.7 Contraindications

2.8 Application of Pulsed Ultrasound

2.9 Characteristics of Suitable Equipment

2.10 Coupling Media

3. Summary

References

Chapter XI. Pulse Echo Visualization

1. Introduction

2. Modes of Operation

3. Properties of the Medium

4. Imaging Properties

4.1 Axial (Depth) Resolution

5. Azimuthal Response

6. Far Field

7. Resolution Cell

8. Imaging Rate

9. Artifacts

10. Practical Instrumentation

11. Clinical Applications

11.1 A-Mode

11.2 M-Mode

11.3 B-Mode

11.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology

11.5 Abdomen

11.6 Infant Brain

11.7 Eye

11.8 Breast

11.9 Thyroid

12. Future Developments

13. Conclusion

References

Chapter XII. A Research Approach to Visualization of Breast Tumors by Ultrasound Methods

1. Introduction

2. Background

3. Methods of Procedure

4. Results

5. Discussion

6. Summary

7. Acknowledgements

References

Chapter XIII. Acoustic Characterization of Tissue at the Microscopic Level—Sonohistology

1. Introduction

2. Technique

3. Sonomicroscopic Characterization of Tissues

4. Acoustic Attenuation and Impedance Distribution

5. Velocity of Sound Distribution

6. Results and Discussion

References

Chapter XIV. Intense Focused Ultrasound: Its Production, Effects and Utilization

1. Introduction

2. Systems for Irradiation with Intense Focused Ultrasound

2.1 Calibration

3. Interaction of Intense Focused Ultrasound and Biological Tissue

3.1 Lesions in Other Tissues

4. Applications

4.1 Quantitative Neuroanatomy

4.2 Human Clinical Series

5. Conclusion

References

Appendix I. Cavitation and its Effects on Organized Mammalian Tissue—A Summary

Appendix II. Thermal Mechanisms in Ultrasound-Tissue Interactions—A Summary

Index, I-1-I-4

Contents of Part I

Chapter I. Physical Principles of Ultrasound

Chapter II. Cavitation: Dynamics of Gas Bubbles; Applications

Chapter III. Doppler Principles and Techniques

Chapter IV. Transducers for Ultrasonic Systems

Chapter V. Ultrasonic Dosimetry

Chapter VI. Ultrasonic Absorption and Dispersion

Chapter VII. Scattering of Ultrasound by Human Tissue

Chapter VIII. Acoustic Impedance Profiling (Analytical and Physical Model Study)

Description

Methods and Phenomena, 3: Ultrasound: Its Applications in Medicine and Biology, Part II focuses on the applications of ultrasound in biology and medicine, including irradiation, acoustic attenuation, and impedance distribution.

The selection first tackles selected non-thermal mechanisms of interaction of ultrasound and biological media, therapy with continuous wave ultrasound, and pulse echo visualization. Discussions focus on imaging properties, modes of operation, rationale for selecting ultrasound as a therapeutic agent, mechanical disarrangement of tissue structures, and wave distortion.

The manuscript then examines a research approach to visualization of breast tumors by ultrasound methods, acoustic characterization of tissue at the microscopic level, and intense focused ultrasound. Concerns cover systems for irradiation with intense focused ultrasound, interaction of intense focused ultrasound and biological tissue, sonomicroscopic characterization of tissues, acoustic attenuation and impedance distribution, velocity of sound distribution, and methods of procedure. The book tackles cavitation and its effects on organized mammalian tissues and thermal mechanisms in ultrasound-tissue interactions.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in the applications of ultrasound in biology and medicine.

@qu:Each chapter in this book is written by a leading expert in the field and consequently each chapter is of a very high standard and has an extensive list of references... it is a valuable book for every physicist and engineer. @source:The British Journal of Radiology

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.