Ultrasound: The Requisites - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323086189, 9780323112390

Ultrasound: The Requisites

3rd Edition

Authors: Barbara Hertzberg William Middleton
Table of Contents

Part I General and Vascular

1 Practical Physics

2 Gallbladder

3 Liver

4 Bile Ducts

5 Kidney

6 Lower Genitourinary

7 Pancreas

8 Spleen

9 General Abdomen

10 Neck and Chest

11 Extremities

Part II Obstetrics and Gynecology

12 The Obstetric Ultrasound Examination: Guidelines

13 Fetal Well-Being, Amniotic Fluid Volume, and Hydrops

14 The First Trimester and Ectopic Pregnancy

15 Fetal Central Nervous System, Face, and Neck

16 Fetal Thorax

17 Fetal Gastrointestinal Tract

18 Fetal Genitourinary Tract

19 Fetal Musculoskeletal System

20 Placenta, Umbilical Cord, and Cervix

21 Multiple Gestations

22 Chromosome Abnormalities: Assessment for Aneuploidy

23 Pelvis and Uteru

24 Adnexa

This bestselling volume in The Requisites™ Series provides a comprehensive introduction to timely ultrasound concepts, ensuring quick access to all the essential tools for the effective practice of ultrasonography.

Comprehensive yet concise, Ultrasound covers everything from basic principles to advanced state-of-the-art techniques. This title perfectly fulfills the career-long learning, maintenance of competence, reference, and review needs of residents, fellows, and practicing physicians.

  • Covers the spectrum of ultrasound use for general, vascular, obstetric, and gynecologic imaging.
  • Fully illustrated design includes numerous side-by-side correlative images.
  • Written at a level ideal for residents seeking an understanding of the basics, or for practitioners interested in lifelong learning and maintenance of competence.
  • Extensive boxes and tables highlight differential diagnoses and summarize findings.
  • "Key Features" boxes offer a review of key information at the end of each chapter.

Barbara Hertzberg Author

Professor of Radiology, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University Health System, Durham, North Carolina

William Middleton Author

Professor of Radiology, Director of Ultrasonography, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, Missouri

