Ultrasound: The Requisites
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I General and Vascular
1 Practical Physics
2 Gallbladder
3 Liver
4 Bile Ducts
5 Kidney
6 Lower Genitourinary
7 Pancreas
8 Spleen
9 General Abdomen
10 Neck and Chest
11 Extremities
Part II Obstetrics and Gynecology
12 The Obstetric Ultrasound Examination: Guidelines
13 Fetal Well-Being, Amniotic Fluid Volume, and Hydrops
14 The First Trimester and Ectopic Pregnancy
15 Fetal Central Nervous System, Face, and Neck
16 Fetal Thorax
17 Fetal Gastrointestinal Tract
18 Fetal Genitourinary Tract
19 Fetal Musculoskeletal System
20 Placenta, Umbilical Cord, and Cervix
21 Multiple Gestations
22 Chromosome Abnormalities: Assessment for Aneuploidy
23 Pelvis and Uteru
24 Adnexa
Description
This bestselling volume in The Requisites™ Series provides a comprehensive introduction to timely ultrasound concepts, ensuring quick access to all the essential tools for the effective practice of ultrasonography.
Comprehensive yet concise, Ultrasound covers everything from basic principles to advanced state-of-the-art techniques. This title perfectly fulfills the career-long learning, maintenance of competence, reference, and review needs of residents, fellows, and practicing physicians.
Key Features
- Covers the spectrum of ultrasound use for general, vascular, obstetric, and gynecologic imaging.
- Fully illustrated design includes numerous side-by-side correlative images.
- Written at a level ideal for residents seeking an understanding of the basics, or for practitioners interested in lifelong learning and maintenance of competence.
- Extensive boxes and tables highlight differential diagnoses and summarize findings.
- "Key Features" boxes offer a review of key information at the end of each chapter.
Details
About the Authors
Barbara Hertzberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University School of Medicine, Duke University Health System, Durham, North Carolina
William Middleton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Director of Ultrasonography, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, Missouri