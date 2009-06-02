Ultrasound Physics and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030413, 9780702049927

Ultrasound Physics and Technology

1st Edition

How, Why and When

Authors: Vivien Gibbs David Cole Antonio Sassano
eBook ISBN: 9780702049927
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702030413
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd June 2009
Page Count: 144
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to diagnostic ultrasound
    2. Principles and physics of ultrasound imaging - simple terminology definitions
    3. The piezoelectric effect
    4. Acoustic impedance
    5. The ultrasound beam
    6. Transducers
    7. Resolution
    8. Ultrasound interactions and attenuation
    9. Artifacts
    10. Instrumentation and controls
    11. Physical principles of Doppler ultrasound
    12. Ultrasound safety
    13. Quality assurance and performance testing
    14. Mew technology and recent advances in ultrasound imaging
    15. Multiple choice questions, answers to multiple choice questions

Description

Written for health practitioners and students new to medical ultrasound, this book provides all the basic physics and technological knowledge they need in order to practise ultrasound effectively, including safety aspects of ultrasound, quality assurance and the latest techniques and developments.

Key Features

  • Multiple choice questions for self-assessment and as a revision aid
  • Chapter on terminology with explanatory paragraphs of words and phrases used in diagnostic ultrasound
  • Troubleshooting guide - common problems and their solutions explored

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702049927
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702030413

About the Authors

Vivien Gibbs Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of West of England, Bristol

David Cole Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer and Postgraduate Ultrasound Programme Director, Division of Radiography, University of Central England, Birmingham

Antonio Sassano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of the West of England, Bristol

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.