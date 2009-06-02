Ultrasound Physics and Technology
1st Edition
How, Why and When
Authors: Vivien Gibbs David Cole Antonio Sassano
eBook ISBN: 9780702049927
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702030413
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd June 2009
Page Count: 144
Table of Contents
- Introduction to diagnostic ultrasound
2. Principles and physics of ultrasound imaging - simple terminology definitions
3. The piezoelectric effect
4. Acoustic impedance
5. The ultrasound beam
6. Transducers
7. Resolution
8. Ultrasound interactions and attenuation
9. Artifacts
10. Instrumentation and controls
11. Physical principles of Doppler ultrasound
12. Ultrasound safety
13. Quality assurance and performance testing
14. Mew technology and recent advances in ultrasound imaging
15. Multiple choice questions, answers to multiple choice questions
Description
Written for health practitioners and students new to medical ultrasound, this book provides all the basic physics and technological knowledge they need in order to practise ultrasound effectively, including safety aspects of ultrasound, quality assurance and the latest techniques and developments.
Key Features
- Multiple choice questions for self-assessment and as a revision aid
- Chapter on terminology with explanatory paragraphs of words and phrases used in diagnostic ultrasound
- Troubleshooting guide - common problems and their solutions explored
About the Authors
Vivien Gibbs Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of West of England, Bristol
David Cole Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer and Postgraduate Ultrasound Programme Director, Division of Radiography, University of Central England, Birmingham
Antonio Sassano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health and Social Care, University of the West of England, Bristol
