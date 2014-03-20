Ultrasound: Part 2, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Theresa Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780323289948
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Description
The second part of Dr. Wu's Ultrasound edition has more topics covered by an expert panel of authors. Topics discussed include ocular ultrasound, basic procedures, musculoskeletal, deep vein thrombosis, advanced procedures, and OB/GYN!
About the Authors
Theresa Wu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Maricopa Medical Center
