Ultrasound: Part 2, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323289931, 9780323289948

Ultrasound: Part 2, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Theresa Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780323289948
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The second part of Dr. Wu's Ultrasound edition has more topics covered by an expert panel of authors. Topics discussed include ocular ultrasound, basic procedures, musculoskeletal, deep vein thrombosis, advanced procedures, and OB/GYN!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323289948

About the Authors

Theresa Wu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Maricopa Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.