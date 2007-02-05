Ultrasound Imaging for Rehabilitation of the Lumbopelvic Region
1st Edition
A Clinical Approach
Description
Ultrasound imaging is emerging as an invaluable tool in the detection and treatment of motor control impairment. This book brings this technology out of the research lab and into the clinic, providing guidelines for the integration of ultrasound imaging for the assessment and treatment of motor control impairments of the lumbopelvic region into daily practice. It enables clinicians to maximise the potential of ultrasound imaging technology in providing effective management of neuromusculoskeletal dysfunction in the lumbopelvic region, including back pain, pelvic girdle pain and incontinence.
Key Features
- Provides a review of the basic principles of sound wave propagation
- Discussions of instrumentation include prudent use and safety
- Offers step-by-step instructions for generating ultrasound images of the deep muscles and associated structures in the region
- Includes an indepth discussion of the qualitative and quantitative components of image interpretation
- Provides Guidelines on the integration of ultrasound imaging into clinical practice
Table of Contents
Foreword by Maria Stokes
Preface
Acknowledgements
Dedication
1. Imaging Principles and Instrumentation
2. Image Generation
3. Image Interpretation: Qualitative
4. Image Interpretation: Quantitative
5. Treatment Applications
References
Appendix A: Outline - Lumbopelvic USI Assessment
Appendix B: Outline of the Minimum Requirements for an Ultrasound Imaging Accreditation Process for Rehabilitation Professionals
Appendix C: The Clinical Application of USI in the Treatment of Lumbopelvic Dysfunction: A Case Presentation
Appendix D: Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 5th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036149
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443068560
About the Author
Jackie Whittaker
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiotherapist, Whittaker Physiotherapy Consulting, White Rock, B.C., Canada Instructor, Orthopaedic Division of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association