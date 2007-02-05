Ultrasound Imaging for Rehabilitation of the Lumbopelvic Region - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068560, 9780702036149

Ultrasound Imaging for Rehabilitation of the Lumbopelvic Region

1st Edition

A Clinical Approach

Authors: Jackie Whittaker
eBook ISBN: 9780702036149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443068560
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 5th February 2007
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ultrasound imaging is emerging as an invaluable tool in the detection and treatment of motor control impairment. This book brings this technology out of the research lab and into the clinic, providing guidelines for the integration of ultrasound imaging for the assessment and treatment of motor control impairments of the lumbopelvic region into daily practice. It enables clinicians to maximise the potential of ultrasound imaging technology in providing effective management of neuromusculoskeletal dysfunction in the lumbopelvic region, including back pain, pelvic girdle pain and incontinence.

Key Features

  • Provides a review of the basic principles of sound wave propagation
  • Discussions of instrumentation include prudent use and safety
  • Offers step-by-step instructions for generating ultrasound images of the deep muscles and associated structures in the region
  • Includes an indepth discussion of the qualitative and quantitative components of image interpretation
  • Provides Guidelines on the integration of ultrasound imaging into clinical practice

Table of Contents

Foreword by Maria Stokes

Preface

Acknowledgements

Dedication

1. Imaging Principles and Instrumentation

2. Image Generation

3. Image Interpretation: Qualitative

4. Image Interpretation: Quantitative

5. Treatment Applications

References

Appendix A: Outline - Lumbopelvic USI Assessment

Appendix B: Outline of the Minimum Requirements for an Ultrasound Imaging Accreditation Process for Rehabilitation Professionals

Appendix C: The Clinical Application of USI in the Treatment of Lumbopelvic Dysfunction: A Case Presentation

Appendix D: Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036149
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443068560

About the Author

Jackie Whittaker

Affiliations and Expertise

Physiotherapist, Whittaker Physiotherapy Consulting, White Rock, B.C., Canada Instructor, Orthopaedic Division of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.