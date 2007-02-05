Ultrasound Imaging for Rehabilitation of the Lumbopelvic Region

Ultrasound imaging is emerging as an invaluable tool in the detection and treatment of motor control impairment. This book brings this technology out of the research lab and into the clinic, providing guidelines for the integration of ultrasound imaging for the assessment and treatment of motor control impairments of the lumbopelvic region into daily practice. It enables clinicians to maximise the potential of ultrasound imaging technology in providing effective management of neuromusculoskeletal dysfunction in the lumbopelvic region, including back pain, pelvic girdle pain and incontinence.