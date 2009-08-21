Ultrasound-Guided Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 4-1

This issue of Ultrasound Clinics provides a general overview of women’s imaging with ultrasound. Included in the issue are articles on imaging breast masses, performing breast biopsies using ultrasound, and postsurgical follow up. The remainder of the issue reviews obstetric topics such as ectopic pregnancy, pregnancy-related genitourinary diseases, and first trimester bleeding, and gynecologic topics such as postmenopausal bleeding, endometriosis, and ovarian torsion among others.