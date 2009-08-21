Ultrasound-Guided Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416063650

Ultrasound-Guided Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 4-1

1st Edition

Authors: Hisham Tchelepi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063650
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st August 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Ultrasound Clinics provides a general overview of women’s imaging with ultrasound. Included in the issue are articles on imaging breast masses, performing breast biopsies using ultrasound, and postsurgical follow up. The remainder of the issue reviews obstetric topics such as ectopic pregnancy, pregnancy-related genitourinary diseases, and first trimester bleeding, and gynecologic topics such as postmenopausal bleeding, endometriosis, and ovarian torsion among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416063650

About the Authors

Hisham Tchelepi Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.