Ultrasound-Guided Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 4-1
1st Edition
Authors: Hisham Tchelepi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063650
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st August 2009
Description
This issue of Ultrasound Clinics provides a general overview of women’s imaging with ultrasound. Included in the issue are articles on imaging breast masses, performing breast biopsies using ultrasound, and postsurgical follow up. The remainder of the issue reviews obstetric topics such as ectopic pregnancy, pregnancy-related genitourinary diseases, and first trimester bleeding, and gynecologic topics such as postmenopausal bleeding, endometriosis, and ovarian torsion among others.
About the Authors
Hisham Tchelepi Author
