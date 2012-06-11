Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous & Intraoperative Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-3
The role of ultrasound in interventional procedures continues to expand in tandem with refinements of sonographic technology. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics includes the following articles: Ultrasound-Guided Breast Interventions, Ultrasound-Guided Procedures in Obstetrics; Ultrasound-Guided Transvaginal Procedures; Ultrasound-Guided Visceral Biopsies: Renal and Hepatic; Ultrasound-Guided Abscess Drainages; Ultrasound-Guided Intraoperative and Percutaneous Tumor Ablation; Ultrasound-Guided Vascular Access; Ultrasound-Guided Biliary Interventions: Percutaneous Biliary Drains and Cholecystostomies; Percutaneous Nephrostomy; Ultrasound-Guided Management of Vascular Access Pseudoaneurysms.
Wael Saad Author
Professor of Radiology, Director, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Director, Neurointerventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan