Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous & Intraoperative Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739462, 9781455747764

Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous & Intraoperative Procedures, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Wael Saad
eBook ISBN: 9781455747764
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739462
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Description

The role of ultrasound in interventional procedures continues to expand in tandem with refinements of sonographic technology. This issue of Ultrasound Clinics includes the following articles: Ultrasound-Guided Breast Interventions, Ultrasound-Guided Procedures in Obstetrics; Ultrasound-Guided Transvaginal Procedures; Ultrasound-Guided Visceral Biopsies: Renal and Hepatic; Ultrasound-Guided Abscess Drainages; Ultrasound-Guided Intraoperative and Percutaneous Tumor Ablation; Ultrasound-Guided Vascular Access; Ultrasound-Guided Biliary Interventions: Percutaneous Biliary Drains and Cholecystostomies; Percutaneous Nephrostomy; Ultrasound-Guided Management of Vascular Access Pseudoaneurysms.

Wael Saad Author

Professor of Radiology, Director, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Director, Neurointerventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

