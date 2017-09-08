Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Injections
1st Edition
Description
An ideal "how-to" guide for those who perform musculoskeletal injections, this unique multimedia resource by Drs. Gina M. Allen and David John Wilson demonstrates how to make the most out of the clear visualization provided by ultrasound-guided techniques. High-quality line drawings, clinical photographs, and ultrasound images clearly depict patient presentation, relevant anatomy, and sonoanatomy, and each technique is accompanied by a video showing exactly how to perform the procedure.
Key Features
- Clear, concise text and numerous illustrations and videos make this reference your go-to source on today’s ultrasound-guided musculoskeletal injections.
- Bulleted text follows a quick-reference template throughout: clinical/ultrasound findings, equipment, anatomy, technique, aftercare, and comments.
- Each chapter covers the entire injection process with text on the left-hand page and corresponding images on the right.
- Every technique is supported with a video available online.
- Useful for clinicians in radiology, sports medicine, rheumatology, orthopaedics, pain medicine, and physical therapy – anyone who needs a clear, current guide to this minimally invasive treatment option for pain relief.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Section I: Techniques
1. How to do an Interventional Procedure
2. Local Anaesthetics
3. Steroids
4. Autologous Blood Injection
5. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Autologous Conditioned Plasma (ACP)
6. Dry Needling (Peppering, Fenestration)
7. Saline Tripping for Tendinopathy (High Volume Injections or Brisement)
8. Tendon Sheath Ganglion Aspiration
9. Barbotage
10. Biopsy
11. Coblation
12. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ECSWT)
13. Prolotherapy
14. Sclerosant Therapy
Section II: Shoulder
15. Acromioclavicular Joint
16. Glenohumeral Joint including Hydrodilatation
17. Glenohumeral Joint Arthrogram
18. Sterno-Clavicular Joint
19. Long Head of Biceps Tendon
20. Subacromial Subdeltoid Bursa
21. Suprascapular Notch Injection
Section III: Elbow
22. Elbow Joint
23. Radiocapitellar Joint
24. Dry needling in Lateral Epicondylitis
25. Olecranon Bursa
26. Cubital Tunnel Injection
Section IV: Wrist
27. Distal Radio Ulnar Joint
28. Radiocarpal Joint
29. DeQuervain’s Tenosynovitis
30. Wrist Extensor Tendon Sheath Injections
31. Carpal Tunnel Injection
32. Wrist Ganglia Aspiration
Section V: Hand
33. Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint
34. Metacarpophalangeal Joint
35. Proximal and Distal Interphalangeal Joints
36. Scaphotrapezium Trapezoid Joint
37. Flexor Tendon Sheath Injections
38. Trigger Finger Release
Section VI: Hip & Groin
39. Hip Joint AP Approach
40. Hip Joint Lateral Approach
41. Greater Trochanter
42. Iliopsoas Bursa
43. Iliotibial Tract
44. Symphysis Pubis
45. Adductor Tendons
Section VII: Knee
46. Knee Joint
47. Patella Tendon
48. Proximal Tibio-fibular Joint
49. Pes Anserine Complex (Bursitis)
50. Iliotibial Tract
51. Popliteal Cyst (Baker’s Cyst)
Section VIII: Ankle
52. Ankle Joint
53. Subtalar Joint
54. Antero-lateral Gutter
55. High Volume Injections for Achilles Tendinopathy (Saline Stripping)
56. Peroneal Tendon Sheath Injections
57. Tibialis Posterior Tendon Sheath Injections
58. Sinus Tarsi
Section IX: Foot
59. Metatarsophalangeal Joint
60. Talo-navicular Joint
61. Plantar Fasciitis
62. Mortons Neuroma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 8th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073175
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073168
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702073144
About the Author
Gina M Allen
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulant Radiologist, Sports Medicine Physician, Oxford University Hospitals, St Luke’s Radiology, Oxford, United Kingdom
David John Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Radiologist, Oxford University Hospitals, Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Oxford, Consultant Radiologist, St Lukes Hospital, Oxford, United Kingdom