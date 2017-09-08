Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Injections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702073144, 9780702073175

Ultrasound Guided Musculoskeletal Injections

1st Edition

Authors: Gina M Allen David John Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780702073175
eBook ISBN: 9780702073168
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702073144
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th September 2017
Page Count: 336
Description

An ideal "how-to" guide for those who perform musculoskeletal injections, this unique multimedia resource by Drs. Gina M. Allen and David John Wilson demonstrates how to make the most out of the clear visualization provided by ultrasound-guided techniques. High-quality line drawings, clinical photographs, and ultrasound images clearly depict patient presentation, relevant anatomy, and sonoanatomy, and each technique is accompanied by a video showing exactly how to perform the procedure.

Key Features

  • Clear, concise text and numerous illustrations and videos make this reference your go-to source on today’s ultrasound-guided musculoskeletal injections.

  • Bulleted text follows a quick-reference template throughout: clinical/ultrasound findings, equipment, anatomy, technique, aftercare, and comments.

  • Each chapter covers the entire injection process with text on the left-hand page and corresponding images on the right.

  • Every technique is supported with a video available online.

  • Useful for clinicians in radiology, sports medicine, rheumatology, orthopaedics, pain medicine, and physical therapy – anyone who needs a clear, current guide to this minimally invasive treatment option for pain relief.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Section I: Techniques 
1. How to do an Interventional Procedure
2. Local Anaesthetics
3. Steroids
4. Autologous Blood Injection
5. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Autologous Conditioned Plasma (ACP)
6. Dry Needling (Peppering, Fenestration)
7. Saline Tripping for Tendinopathy (High Volume Injections or Brisement)
8. Tendon Sheath Ganglion Aspiration
9. Barbotage
10. Biopsy
11. Coblation
12. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ECSWT)
13. Prolotherapy
14. Sclerosant Therapy
Section II: Shoulder 
15. Acromioclavicular Joint
16. Glenohumeral Joint including Hydrodilatation
17. Glenohumeral Joint Arthrogram
18. Sterno-Clavicular Joint
19. Long Head of Biceps Tendon
20. Subacromial Subdeltoid Bursa
21. Suprascapular Notch Injection
Section III: Elbow 
22. Elbow Joint
23. Radiocapitellar Joint
24. Dry needling in Lateral Epicondylitis
25. Olecranon Bursa
26. Cubital Tunnel Injection
Section IV: Wrist 
27. Distal Radio Ulnar Joint
28. Radiocarpal Joint
29. DeQuervain’s Tenosynovitis
30. Wrist Extensor Tendon Sheath Injections
31. Carpal Tunnel Injection
32. Wrist Ganglia Aspiration
Section V: Hand 
33. Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint
34. Metacarpophalangeal Joint
35. Proximal and Distal Interphalangeal Joints
36. Scaphotrapezium Trapezoid Joint
37. Flexor Tendon Sheath Injections
38. Trigger Finger Release
Section VI: Hip & Groin 
39. Hip Joint AP Approach
40. Hip Joint Lateral Approach
41. Greater Trochanter
42. Iliopsoas Bursa
43. Iliotibial Tract
44. Symphysis Pubis
45. Adductor Tendons
Section VII: Knee 
46. Knee Joint
47. Patella Tendon
48. Proximal Tibio-fibular Joint
49. Pes Anserine Complex (Bursitis)
50. Iliotibial Tract
51. Popliteal Cyst (Baker’s Cyst)
Section VIII: Ankle 
52. Ankle Joint
53. Subtalar Joint
54. Antero-lateral Gutter
55. High Volume Injections for Achilles Tendinopathy (Saline Stripping)
56. Peroneal Tendon Sheath Injections
57. Tibialis Posterior Tendon Sheath Injections
58. Sinus Tarsi
Section IX: Foot 
59. Metatarsophalangeal Joint
60. Talo-navicular Joint
61. Plantar Fasciitis
62. Mortons Neuroma

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702073175
eBook ISBN:
9780702073168
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702073144

About the Author

Gina M Allen

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulant Radiologist, Sports Medicine Physician, Oxford University Hospitals, St Luke’s Radiology, Oxford, United Kingdom

David John Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Radiologist, Oxford University Hospitals, Senior Clinical Lecturer, University of Oxford, Consultant Radiologist, St Lukes Hospital, Oxford, United Kingdom

