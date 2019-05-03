Ultrasound, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Ultrasound, and is edited by Dr. Jason M. Wagner. Articles will include: Thyroid Ultrasound; Ultrasound of Cervical Lymph Nodes; Ultrasound of Right Upper Quadrant Pain; Ultrasound of Diffuse Liver Disease; Liver Ultrasound in Patients at Risk for Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Ultrasound of Renal Masses; Ultrasound of Pelvic Pain in the Nonpregnant Woman; Ultrasound of the 1st Trimester Pregnant Woman; Scrotal Ultrasound; Carotid Ultrasound; Vertebral Artery Ultrasound; Ultrasound in Sports Medicine; Ultrasound of Lumps, Bumps, and Soft-tissue Fluid Collections; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323678322
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678315
About the Authors
Jason Wagner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Radiological Sciences, Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK