Ultrasound, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678315, 9780323678322

Ultrasound, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jason Wagner
eBook ISBN: 9780323678322
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678315
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Ultrasound, and is edited by Dr. Jason M. Wagner. Articles will include: Thyroid Ultrasound; Ultrasound of Cervical Lymph Nodes; Ultrasound of Right Upper Quadrant Pain; Ultrasound of Diffuse Liver Disease; Liver Ultrasound in Patients at Risk for Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Ultrasound of Renal Masses; Ultrasound of Pelvic Pain in the Nonpregnant Woman; Ultrasound of the 1st Trimester Pregnant Woman; Scrotal Ultrasound; Carotid Ultrasound; Vertebral Artery Ultrasound; Ultrasound in Sports Medicine; Ultrasound of Lumps, Bumps, and Soft-tissue Fluid Collections; and more!

English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323678322
9780323678315

About the Authors

Jason Wagner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Radiological Sciences, Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK

