Ultrasound, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-3

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Ultrasound, and is edited by Dr. Jason M. Wagner. Articles will include: Thyroid Ultrasound; Ultrasound of Cervical Lymph Nodes; Ultrasound of Right Upper Quadrant Pain; Ultrasound of Diffuse Liver Disease; Liver Ultrasound in Patients at Risk for Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Ultrasound of Renal Masses; Ultrasound of Pelvic Pain in the Nonpregnant Woman; Ultrasound of the 1st Trimester Pregnant Woman; Scrotal Ultrasound; Carotid Ultrasound; Vertebral Artery Ultrasound; Ultrasound in Sports Medicine; Ultrasound of Lumps, Bumps, and Soft-tissue Fluid Collections; and more!