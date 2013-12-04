Ultrasound, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323263849, 9780323263856

Ultrasound, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Theresa Wu
eBook ISBN: 9780323263856
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263849
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Wu has established an expert panel of authors covering the latest in Ultrasound technologies and their use in the ICU. Topics discussed include ocular ultrasound, basic procedures, resuscitation, cardiology, EFAST, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323263856
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323263849

About the Authors

Theresa Wu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Maricopa Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.