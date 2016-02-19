Ultrasonografia w pediatrii - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788376095998, 9788376096322

Ultrasonografia w pediatrii

1st Edition

Authors: Rose de Bruyn
eBook ISBN: 9788376096322
Imprint: Elsevier Urban & Partner
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
Polish
Copyright:
© Elsevier Urban & Partner 2011
Imprint:
Elsevier Urban & Partner
eBook ISBN:
9788376096322

About the Author

Rose de Bruyn

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Pediatric Radiologist Department of Radiology Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.