Ultrasonografia w pediatrii
1st Edition
Authors: Rose de Bruyn
eBook ISBN: 9788376096322
Imprint: Elsevier Urban & Partner
Page Count: 432
About the Author
Rose de Bruyn
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediatric Radiologist Department of Radiology Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Trust London, UK
