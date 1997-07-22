Ultrasonic Techniques for Fluids Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125637305, 9780080519845

Ultrasonic Techniques for Fluids Characterization

1st Edition

Authors: Malcolm Povey
eBook ISBN: 9780080519845
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125637305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd July 1997
Page Count: 214
Description

This book is a comprehensive and practical guide to the use of ultrasonic techniques for the characterization of fluids. Focusing on ultrasonic velocimetry, the author covers the basic topics and techniques necessaryfor successful ultrasound measurements on emulsions, dispersions, multiphase media, and viscoelastic/viscoplastic materials. Advanced techniques such as scattering, particle sizing, and automation are also presented. As a handbook for industrial and scientific use, Ultrasonic Techniques for Fluids Characterization is an indispensable guide to chemists and chemical engineers using ultrasound for research or process monitoring in the chemical, food processing, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, biotechnology,and fuels industries.

Key Features

  • Appeals to anyone using ultrasound to study fluids
  • Provides the first detailed description of the ultrasound profiling technique for dispersions
  • Describes new techniques for measuring phase transitions and nucleation, such as water/ice and oil/fat
  • Presents the latest ultrasound techniques for particle sizing in concentrated systems
  • Explains new techniques for compressibility measurements in dispersions and fluids, including cell suspensions
  • Contains a detailed treatment of ultrasound scattering theory
  • Written by one of the leading researchers in the field
  • Includes over 350 references to the primary literature

Readership

Chemists, chemical engineers and materials scientists; medical physicists, cell biologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists, students.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Water: Measurement of Sound Velocity. The Dependence of Velocity of Sound on Density and Compressibility. The Relationship Between Velocity and Attenuation--Conditions of High Attenuation. The Compressibility of Solute Molecules. Multiphase Media: Apparatus. Determining Composition in the Absence of Phase Changes. Following Phase Transitions. Determination of Solid Fat Content. Crystal Nucleation. The Solution-Emulsion Transition and Emulsion Inversion. Determination of Emulsion Stability by Ultrasound Profiling. Summary. Scattering of Sound: Theories of Sound. A Comparison of Electromagnetic and Acoustic Propagation. Scattering Theory. Scattering from Bubbles. Advanced Techniques: ParticleSizing. Propagation in Viscoelastic Materials. Bubbles and Foams. Automation and Computer Tools. Appendix: Basic Theory. MathCad Solutions of the Explicity Scattering Expressions. Glossary. Bibliography. Index. Table of Tables. Table of Figures.

About the Author

Malcolm Povey

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Leeds

Ratings and Reviews

