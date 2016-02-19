Ultrasonic Sectional Anatomy centers on the imaging processes, methodologies, and approaches employed in sectional anatomy. The selection first offers information on the brain and cerebral ventricles, eye and orbit, and the thyroid and adjacent soft tissues of the neck. The book also examines the breast, heart, and abdominal muscles and skeletal boundaries. Topics include anterior abdominal wall, pelvic muscles, diaphragm, recording the cross-sectional echocardiogram, and echography of the normal breast. The text elaborates on the upper abdominal viscera and the kidneys, including renal anomalies, spleen, pancreas, adrenal glands, and gall bladder and bile ducts. The manuscript then takes a look at the gastrointestinal tract and peritoneal cavity and viscera of the lower abdomen and pelvis. Discussions focus on scrotum and penis, urinary bladder, ureter, seminal vesicles, and prostate, and peritoneal recesses. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in ultrasonic sectional anatomy.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1. The Brain and Cerebral Ventricles

Cross-Sectional Echography of the Brain

The Cerebral Ventricles

2. The Eye and Orbit

3. The Thyroid and Adjacent Soft Tissues of the Neck

4. The Breast

5. The Heart

6. The Abdominal Muscles and Skeletal Boundaries

The Anterior Abdominal Wall

The Diaphragm

The Posterior Abdominal Wall-Supine Sections

The Posterior Abdominal Wall-Prone Sections

Skeletal Boundaries and Muscles of the Pelvis

Skeletal Boundaries

The Pelvic Muscles

7. Upper Abdominal Viscera

The Liver, Hepatic Veins and Intrahepatic Portal System

The Gall Bladder and Bile Ducts

The Pancreas

The Spleen

The Adrenal Glands

8. The Kidneys

The Normotopic and Ectopic Kidney

Renal Anomalies

The Transplanted Kidney

9. The Viscera of the Lower Abdomen and Pelvis

The Urinary Bladder, Ureter, Seminal Vesicles and Prostate

The Scrotum and Penis

Examination of the Penis and Scrotum Using the UI Octoson

10. The Gastro-Intestinal Tract and Peritoneal Cavity

The Gastro-Intestinal Tract

The Peritoneal Recesses

11. The Major Vessels

The Major Visceral Arteries and Veins

The Abdominal Aorta and Major Branches

The Inferior Vena Cava and Major Tributaries

The Extrahepatic Portal System

Vessels in the Lower Limb and Neck

12. Obstetric Ultrasound

Basic Embryology

The Form of the Embryo at Different Stages of Growth Related to the Ultrasonic Image

The First Trimester

Twin Gestation

Fetal Anatomy

The Placenta

References

Index

