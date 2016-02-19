Ultrasonic Sectional Anatomy
1st Edition
Description
Ultrasonic Sectional Anatomy centers on the imaging processes, methodologies, and approaches employed in sectional anatomy.
The selection first offers information on the brain and cerebral ventricles, eye and orbit, and the thyroid and adjacent soft tissues of the neck.
The book also examines the breast, heart, and abdominal muscles and skeletal boundaries. Topics include anterior abdominal wall, pelvic muscles, diaphragm, recording the cross-sectional echocardiogram, and echography of the normal breast.
The text elaborates on the upper abdominal viscera and the kidneys, including renal anomalies, spleen, pancreas, adrenal glands, and gall bladder and bile ducts. The manuscript then takes a look at the gastrointestinal tract and peritoneal cavity and viscera of the lower abdomen and pelvis. Discussions focus on scrotum and penis, urinary bladder, ureter, seminal vesicles, and prostate, and peritoneal recesses.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in ultrasonic sectional anatomy.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. The Brain and Cerebral Ventricles
Cross-Sectional Echography of the Brain
The Cerebral Ventricles
2. The Eye and Orbit
3. The Thyroid and Adjacent Soft Tissues of the Neck
4. The Breast
5. The Heart
6. The Abdominal Muscles and Skeletal Boundaries
The Anterior Abdominal Wall
The Diaphragm
The Posterior Abdominal Wall-Supine Sections
The Posterior Abdominal Wall-Prone Sections
Skeletal Boundaries and Muscles of the Pelvis
Skeletal Boundaries
The Pelvic Muscles
7. Upper Abdominal Viscera
The Liver, Hepatic Veins and Intrahepatic Portal System
The Gall Bladder and Bile Ducts
The Pancreas
The Spleen
The Adrenal Glands
8. The Kidneys
The Normotopic and Ectopic Kidney
Renal Anomalies
The Transplanted Kidney
9. The Viscera of the Lower Abdomen and Pelvis
The Urinary Bladder, Ureter, Seminal Vesicles and Prostate
The Scrotum and Penis
Examination of the Penis and Scrotum Using the UI Octoson
10. The Gastro-Intestinal Tract and Peritoneal Cavity
The Gastro-Intestinal Tract
The Peritoneal Recesses
11. The Major Vessels
The Major Visceral Arteries and Veins
The Abdominal Aorta and Major Branches
The Inferior Vena Cava and Major Tributaries
The Extrahepatic Portal System
Vessels in the Lower Limb and Neck
12. Obstetric Ultrasound
Basic Embryology
The Form of the Embryo at Different Stages of Growth Related to the Ultrasonic Image
The First Trimester
Twin Gestation
Fetal Anatomy
The Placenta
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280066
About the Editor
Patricia Morley
Gabriel Donald
Roger Sanders
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor of Radiology, Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA; Consultant at Los Alamos Women's Health Center, Los Alamos, NM; Clinical Professor of Radiology, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM