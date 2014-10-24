Ultrasmall Lanthanide Oxide Nanoparticles for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy
1st Edition
Description
Most books discuss general and broad topics regarding molecular imagings. However, Ultrasmall Lanthanide Oxide Nanoparticles for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy, will mainly focus on lanthanide oxide nanoparticles for molecular imaging and therapeutics. Multi-modal imaging capabilities will discussed, along with up-converting FI by using lanthanide oxide nanoparticles. The synthesis will cover polyol synthesis of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles, Surface coatings with biocompatible and hydrophilic ligands will be discussed and TEM images and dynamic light scattering (DLS) patterns will be provided. Various techniques which are generally used in analyzing the synthesized surface coated nanoparticles will be explored and this section will also cover FT, IR analysis, XRD analysis, SQUID analysis, cytotoxicity measurements and proton relaxivity measurements. In vivo MR images, CT images, fluorescence images will be provided and Therapeutic application of gadolinium oxide nanoparticles will be discussed. Finally, future perpectives will be discussed. That is, present status and future works needed for clinical applications of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles to molecular imagings will be discussed.
Key Features
- Synthesis will be discussed in detail
- General characterizations of nanoparticles before in vivo applications will be discussed
- The book will cover all possible applications of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles to molecular imagings such as MRI, CT, FI as well as therapeutics
Readership
Scientists and first year graduate students who are interested in molecular imagings and biomedicine
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of figures and tables
- List of abbrevations
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- About the authors
- 1: Introduction to biomedical imaging
- Abstract
- 1.1 What is biomedical imaging?
- 1.2 Various imaging modalities now available
- 1.3 References
- 2: Properties and possible application areas
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Possible application areas
- 2.3 References
- 3: Synthesis and surface modification
- Abstract
- 3.1 Synthesis
- 3.2 Surface coating
- 3.3 Other lanthanide nano-systems
- 3.4 References
- 4: Characterization
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Particle diameter and morphology
- 4.3 Crystal structure
- 4.4 Hydrodynamic diameter (a)
- 4.5 Surface coating confirmation
- 4.6 Surface coating amount
- 4.7 Magnetic properties
- 4.8 Cytotoxicity
- 4.9 Water proton relaxivity and map image
- 4.10 Biodistribution
- 4.11 In vivo TEM analysis of nanoparticles
- 4.12 Fluorescent properties
- 4.13 References
- 5: MRI, CT, FI, and multi-modal imaging and images
- Abstract
- 5.1 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and images
- 5.2 X-ray computed tomography (CT) and images
- 5.3 Fluorescent imaging (FI) and images
- 5.4 Multi-modal imaging
- 5.5 References
- 6: A simple model calculation of water proton relaxivities
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Magnetization
- 6.3 Longitudinal water proton relaxation (T1) and relaxivity (r1)
- 6.4 Transverse water proton relaxation (T2) and relaxivity (r2)
- 6.5 Concluding remarks
- 6.6 References
- 7: Thermal neutron capture therapy (NCT)
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 BNCT
- 7.3 GdNCT
- 7.4 References
- 8: Perspectives and challenges
- Abstract
- 8.1 Perspectives and challenges
- 8.2 What needs to be done for clinical applications
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 24th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000694
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000663
About the Author
Gang Ho Lee
Gang Ho Lee is a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Natural Sciences, Kyungpook National University, Teagu, South Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Natural Sciences, Kyungpook University, South Korea
Jeong-Tae Kim
Tae-Jeong Kim received his BSc in and MS in Chemistry from Korea University in 1976 and 1978, and his PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of British Columbia in 1984, under the supervision of Professor W R Cullen. He then joined Dr R H Fish in the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory as a Postdoctoral fellow. After spending a year there, he began his independent career at Kyungpook National University (KNU) in 1986, where he now holds a full professorship. He is now a Professor Emeritus at KNU. His current research interests are materials and medicinal inorganic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Kyungpook National University, Taegu, South Korea