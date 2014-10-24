Ultrasmall Lanthanide Oxide Nanoparticles for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081000663, 9780081000694

Ultrasmall Lanthanide Oxide Nanoparticles for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Gang Ho Lee Jeong-Tae Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780081000694
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081000663
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th October 2014
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
124.50
105.83
86.95
73.91
116.00
98.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
116.00
98.60
69.99
59.49
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Most books discuss general and broad topics regarding molecular imagings. However, Ultrasmall Lanthanide Oxide Nanoparticles for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy, will mainly focus on lanthanide oxide nanoparticles for molecular imaging and therapeutics. Multi-modal imaging capabilities will discussed, along with up-converting FI by using lanthanide oxide nanoparticles. The synthesis will cover polyol synthesis of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles, Surface coatings with biocompatible and hydrophilic ligands will be discussed and TEM images and dynamic light scattering (DLS) patterns will be provided. Various techniques which are generally used in analyzing the synthesized surface coated nanoparticles will be explored and this section will also cover FT­, IR analysis, XRD analysis, SQUID analysis, cytotoxicity measurements and proton relaxivity measurements. In vivo MR images, CT images, fluorescence images will be provided and Therapeutic application of gadolinium oxide nanoparticles will be discussed. Finally, future perpectives will be discussed. That is, present status and future works needed for clinical applications of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles to molecular imagings will be discussed.

Key Features

  • Synthesis will be discussed in detail
  • General characterizations of nanoparticles before in vivo applications will be discussed
  • The book will cover all possible applications of lanthanide oxide nanoparticles to molecular imagings such as MRI, CT, FI as well as therapeutics

Readership

Scientists and first year graduate students who are interested in molecular imagings and biomedicine

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • List of figures and tables
  • List of abbrevations
  • Acknowledgments
  • Preface
  • About the authors
  • 1: Introduction to biomedical imaging
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 What is biomedical imaging?
    • 1.2 Various imaging modalities now available
    • 1.3 References
  • 2: Properties and possible application areas
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Possible application areas
    • 2.3 References
  • 3: Synthesis and surface modification
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Synthesis
    • 3.2 Surface coating
    • 3.3 Other lanthanide nano-systems
    • 3.4 References
  • 4: Characterization
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 Particle diameter and morphology
    • 4.3 Crystal structure
    • 4.4 Hydrodynamic diameter (a)
    • 4.5 Surface coating confirmation
    • 4.6 Surface coating amount
    • 4.7 Magnetic properties
    • 4.8 Cytotoxicity
    • 4.9 Water proton relaxivity and map image
    • 4.10 Biodistribution
    • 4.11 In vivo TEM analysis of nanoparticles
    • 4.12 Fluorescent properties
    • 4.13 References
  • 5: MRI, CT, FI, and multi-modal imaging and images
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and images
    • 5.2 X-ray computed tomography (CT) and images
    • 5.3 Fluorescent imaging (FI) and images
    • 5.4 Multi-modal imaging
    • 5.5 References
  • 6: A simple model calculation of water proton relaxivities
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Magnetization
    • 6.3 Longitudinal water proton relaxation (T1) and relaxivity (r1)
    • 6.4 Transverse water proton relaxation (T2) and relaxivity (r2)
    • 6.5 Concluding remarks
    • 6.6 References
  • 7: Thermal neutron capture therapy (NCT)
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Introduction
    • 7.2 BNCT
    • 7.3 GdNCT
    • 7.4 References
  • 8: Perspectives and challenges
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Perspectives and challenges
    • 8.2 What needs to be done for clinical applications
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081000694
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081000663

About the Author

Gang Ho Lee

Gang Ho Lee is a professor in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Natural Sciences, Kyungpook National University, Teagu, South Korea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Natural Sciences, Kyungpook University, South Korea

Jeong-Tae Kim

Tae-Jeong Kim received his BSc in and MS in Chemistry from Korea University in 1976 and 1978, and his PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from the University of British Columbia in 1984, under the supervision of Professor W R Cullen. He then joined Dr R H Fish in the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory as a Postdoctoral fellow. After spending a year there, he began his independent career at Kyungpook National University (KNU) in 1986, where he now holds a full professorship. He is now a Professor Emeritus at KNU. His current research interests are materials and medicinal inorganic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Kyungpook National University, Taegu, South Korea

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.