Ultrarelativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521965, 9780080525365

Ultrarelativistic Heavy-Ion Collisions

1st Edition

Authors: Ramona Vogt
eBook ISBN: 9780080525365
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521965
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th June 2007
Page Count: 488
Description

This book is designed for advanced undergraduate and graduate students in high energy heavy-ion physics. It is relevant for students who will work on topics being explored at RHIC and the LHC.

In the first part, the basic principles of these studies are covered including kinematics, cross sections (including the quark model and parton distribution functions), the geometry of nuclear collisions, thermodynamics, hydrodynamics and relevant aspects of lattice gauge theory at finite temperature.

The second part covers some more specific probes of heavy-ion collisions at these energies: high mass thermal dileptons, quarkonium and hadronization. The second part also serves as extended examples of concepts learned in the previous part. Both parts contain examples in the text as well as exercises at the end of each chapter.

Key Features

  • Designed for students and newcomers to the field
  • Focuses on hard probes and QCD
  • Covers all aspects of high energy heavy-ion physics
  • Includes worked example problems and exercises

Readership

This book is suitable for undergraduate, graduate students and newcomers to the field.

Table of Contents

Preface Contents I. Basics

  1. Kinematics and invariants
  2. Cross sections
  3. Geometry
  4. Thermodynamics
  5. Hydrodynamics
  6. Lattice gauge theory II. Probes
  7. Thermal dileptons
  8. Quarkonium
  9. Hadronization Bibliography Index

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080525365
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521965

About the Author

Ramona Vogt

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at Davis, Physics Department, U.S.A. and Nuclear Science Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, U.S.A.

