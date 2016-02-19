Ultracentrifugation in Biochemistry discusses the fundamental aspects of ultracentrifugation. The book begins with a sketch of the field, highlighting some of the principal developments. Following this is a chapter that discusses ultracentrifugation in general terms and describes the division of the field into three major areas.

The subsequent chapter deals with developments of the experimental aspects of the field such as improvements in the instrument itself, cells, rotors, measurement, and control of temperature, and the various optical systems. The remainder of the book discusses the fundamental principles of sedimentation velocity, transient states, and sedimentation equilibrium. A section is also included which deals with interpretation of sedimentation data in terms of hydrodynamic models, charge effects, and interactions in multicomponent systems. This book is likely to become an indispensable companion to the laboratory worker who is planning and conducting an ultracentrifuge run for almost any purpose. It should also be of fundamental value to the thoughtful student or investigator who wants to know the present state of knowledge in the field, both experimental and theoretical.