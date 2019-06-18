Ultra-wide Bandgap Semiconductor Materials

Zhanguo Wang is a semiconductor materials physicist, and Research Professor in the Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Zhanguo Wang was elected as a Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 1995. In the early 1960s, Wang was engaged in studies on radiation effects of silicon solar cells for satellites and the optical and electrical properties of semiconductor materials. From 1980, his main interests were on the deep level physics and spectrum physics of semiconductors. He and his colleagues developed a new method to identify whether the two deep levels within a band gap are coupled or not, thus solving the long existing fundamental question of gold-related donor and acceptor in Si, and A and B deep levels in LPE GaAs. He suggested a model of deep level broadening and PL spectrum splitting in semiconductor alloys. In 1986, he joined Professor Lin Lanying’s group, and the GaAs single crystal was successfully grown from the melt in space for the first time. In 1993, he proposed a multi-level compensation model and new criteria of electrical compensation for undoped SI-GaAs, which can not only explain the GaAs conductivity but also provide a clue for improving the quality of this material. Recently, he and his co-workers are working on low dimensional semiconductor materials (quantum well, quantum wires and quantum dots etc) growth and quantum devices fabrication. His group has also been engaged in the research of wide-band gap semiconductors of III-nitrides, ZnO, diamond, BN, etc. He has published more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers and is the author of several academic books.