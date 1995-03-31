Ultra High Temperature Mechanical Testing
1st Edition
Editors: R D Lohr M Steen
eBook ISBN: 9780857093219
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731554
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 1995
Page Count: 240
Description
Based on the edited proceedings of a meeting held in Petten, The Netherlands in September 1992, this book deals with test methods and procedures for ultra high temperature mechanical testing - typically, but not exclusively, above 1500°C. The principal subject materials covered are ceramic matrix composites including C/C, but intermetallics, refractory metals and monolithic ceramics are also included.
Readership
Professionals and academics
Table of Contents
Keynote presentation: Alignment and gripping; Temperature measurement and calibration; Heating equipment and control; Extensometry and imaging; Laboratory systems and experiences.
Details
About the Editor
R D Lohr
M Steen
