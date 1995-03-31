Ultra High Temperature Mechanical Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731554, 9780857093219

Ultra High Temperature Mechanical Testing

1st Edition

Editors: R D Lohr M Steen
eBook ISBN: 9780857093219
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731554
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 1995
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
263.64
224.09
185.00
157.25
147.50
125.38
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Based on the edited proceedings of a meeting held in Petten, The Netherlands in September 1992, this book deals with test methods and procedures for ultra high temperature mechanical testing - typically, but not exclusively, above 1500°C. The principal subject materials covered are ceramic matrix composites including C/C, but intermetallics, refractory metals and monolithic ceramics are also included.

Readership

Professionals and academics

Table of Contents

Keynote presentation: Alignment and gripping; Temperature measurement and calibration; Heating equipment and control; Extensometry and imaging; Laboratory systems and experiences.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093219
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855731554

About the Editor

R D Lohr

M Steen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.