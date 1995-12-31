Ultra-Fine Particles
1st Edition
Exploratory Science and Technology
This book was written with several objectives in mind: 1. To share with as many scientists and engineers as possible the intriguing scientific aspects of ultra-fine particles (UFPs) and to show their potential as new materials. 2. Entice such researchers to participate in the development of this emerging field. 3. To publicize the achievements of the Ultra-Fine Particle Project, which was carried out under the auspices of the Exploratory Research for Advanced Technology program (ERATO). In addition to the members of the Ultra-Fine Particle Project, contributions from other pioneers in this field are included. To achieve the first objective described above, the uniformity of the contents and focus on a single central theme have been sacrificed somewhat to provide a broad coverage. It is expected that the reader can discover an appropriate topic for further development of new materials and basic technology by reading selected sections of this book. Alternately, one may gain an overview of this new field by reviewing the entire book, which can potentially lead to new directions in the development of UFPs.
Table of Contents
Introduction Exploratory Research - Ultra-Fine Particle Research
- Electron Microscopy Studies of Ultra-Fine Particles
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Ultra-Fine Particles and Electron Microscopy
1.3 Development of Electron Microscope Accessories
1.4 High Resolution Observation Methods
1.5 Evaporation Methods
1.6 Oxides
1.7 Search for Industrial Applications of Spherical ?-Alumina Ultra-Fine Particles
1.8 Metal Catalysts
1.9 Crystal Growth of Silicon Ultra-Fine Particles
1.10 Surface Oxidation of Silicon Ultra-Fine Particles
1.11 Surface Coverage of Ultra-Fine Particles
1.12 Non-Additive Sintering of Silicon Carbide Ultra-Fine Particles
1.13 Quenching of ?-Iron UFPs to Room Temperature
1.14 UFP Beam Experiments
1.15 Living Crystals
- Synthesis and Characterization of Ultra-Fine Particles 2.1 Synthesis of Compound and Individually Separated Ultra-Fine Particles by Gas Evaporation 2.2 Fluid Thermodynamics of UFP Synthesis 2.3 In-Flight Plasma Processes 2.4 Gaseous Reaction Method 2.5 Ultra-Fine Particle Synthesis by Chemical Methods 2.6 Gas Evaporation Under Zero Gravity 2.7 The Properties of Surface Oxide Layers of Metallic Ultra-Fine Particles 2.8 M'auer Spectra of Iron Ultra-Fine Particles 2.9 Preparation of Ultra-Fine Particle Alloy Catalysts by Alkoxide Methods
- Ultra-Fine Particles and Microbes 3.1 Phagocytosis of Ultra-Fine Particles by Cells 3.2 Application of Ultra-Fine Particles in the Detection of Cell Activity 3.3 Organic Compound Ultra-Fine Particles 3.4 Encapsulation of Magnetic Ultra-Fine Particles and Fixation of Antibodies and Enzymes 3.5 Magnetic Ultra-Fine Particles Isolated from Bacteria
- Application of Ultra-Fine Particles 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Regular Arrangements of Ultra-Fine Particles and Super High Density Recording 4.3 Cobalt/Polymer Composite Thin Films 4.4 Catalytic Applications of Gas Evaporated Ultra-Fine Particles 4.5 Chemical Heat Pump 4.6 Film Formation by the Gas Deposition Method 4.7 Surface Processing Using Solidified CO2 Ultra-Fine Particles
- Prospects for the Future of Ultra-Fine Particles Development of Applications Problems Unresolved by the Ultra-Fine Particle Project Problems with the Environment and the System General References Appendix: Background on the Exploratory Research for Advanced Technology Program (ERATO) Index
467
- 467
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
31st December 1995
- 31st December 1995
William Andrew
- William Andrew
9780815519416
- 9780815519416
9780815514046
- 9780815514046
Tyozi Uyeda
ULVAC JAPAN LTD., Chigasaki, Kanagawa, Japan
Chikara Hayashi
Institute of Applied Physics, University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba Ibaraki, Japan