Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey
1st Edition
Description
Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey will help the reader reveal vulnerabilities and identify critical areas by aiding with the time-consuming job of the security survey. The Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey, with over 1000 questions, will help the security manager by supplying a list of the commonly-asked questions to help identify vulnerabilities.
Key Features
- A bank of all the questions necessary for security managers to write crucial telecommunications security surveys
- The most in-depth and comprehensive telecommunications security survey on the market
- Helps security professionals identify vulnerabilities
Readership
Security managers
Table of Contents
Fast Acquisition and Tracking System Icons (FATS Icons) Directory
Introduction
Facility Information Checklist
General Telecommunication Issues
Telecommunication Investigations
Telecommunication Security Education
International Practices and Security
Fax Machines
Encryption Technology
Cellular Telephone Security
Information Transmission, LANs and WANs
Long Distance Calling Cards
Private Branch Exchange Systems- General Security
Private Branch Exchange Systems- Security Education
Internal Telephone Operations- Decreasing Fraud
Voice Mail Systems- Set up and Operation
Voice Mail Systems- General Security
Voice Mail Systems- Security Training/ Education
Fraudulent Call Patterns
Disaster Recovery Plans
Data Center Operation- General Security Issues
Database Administration- General Security Issues
Data Entry
General Facility/Computing Safety Issues
Personal Computers Telecommunications Issues
Insurance
Reciprocal Agreements
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 9th April 1996
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080943671
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750696913
About the Author
James L Schaub
Affiliations and Expertise
CPP
Toni Ames
Reviews
"This books is an excellent reference for the experienced telecommuncations practitioner, the corporate telecommunications manager, and the general security technician" --Secuirty Management, Feb 1996