Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750696913, 9780080943671

Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey

1st Edition

Authors: James L Schaub Toni Ames
eBook ISBN: 9780080943671
Paperback ISBN: 9780750696913
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th April 1996
Page Count: 172
Institutional Subscription

Description

Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey will help the reader reveal vulnerabilities and identify critical areas by aiding with the time-consuming job of the security survey. The Ultimate Telecommunications Security Survey, with over 1000 questions, will help the security manager by supplying a list of the commonly-asked questions to help identify vulnerabilities.

Key Features

  • A bank of all the questions necessary for security managers to write crucial telecommunications security surveys
  • The most in-depth and comprehensive telecommunications security survey on the market
  • Helps security professionals identify vulnerabilities

Readership

Security managers

Table of Contents

Fast Acquisition and Tracking System Icons (FATS Icons) Directory
Introduction
Facility Information Checklist
General Telecommunication Issues
Telecommunication Investigations
Telecommunication Security Education
International Practices and Security
Fax Machines
Encryption Technology
Cellular Telephone Security
Information Transmission, LANs and WANs
Long Distance Calling Cards
Private Branch Exchange Systems- General Security
Private Branch Exchange Systems- Security Education
Internal Telephone Operations- Decreasing Fraud
Voice Mail Systems- Set up and Operation
Voice Mail Systems- General Security
Voice Mail Systems- Security Training/ Education
Fraudulent Call Patterns
Disaster Recovery Plans
Data Center Operation- General Security Issues
Database Administration- General Security Issues
Data Entry
General Facility/Computing Safety Issues
Personal Computers Telecommunications Issues
Insurance
Reciprocal Agreements
Appendices

Details

About the Author

Reviews

"This books is an excellent reference for the experienced telecommuncations practitioner, the corporate telecommunications manager, and the general security technician" --Secuirty Management, Feb 1996

Ratings and Reviews

