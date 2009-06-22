UHMWPE Biomaterials Handbook
2nd Edition
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene in Total Joint Replacement and Medical Devices
Table of Contents
A Primer on UHMWPE
From Ethylene Gas to UHMWPE Component: The Process of Producing Orthopedic Implants
Packaging and Sterilization of UHMWPE
The Origins of UHMWPE in Total Hip Arthroplasty
Clinical Performance of UHMWPE in Hip Replacements
Contemporary Total Hip Arthroplasty: Hard-on-Hard Bearings and Highly Crosslinked UHMWPE
Origins and Adaptations of UHMWPE for Knee Replacements
Clinical Performance of UHMWPE in Knee Replacements
Clinical Performance of UHMWPE in Shoulder Replacements
Clinical Performance of UHMWPE in Elbow Replacements
Applications of UHMWPE in Total Ankle Replacements
Clinical Performance of UHMWPE in the Spine
Highly Crosslinked and Melted UHMWPE
Highly Crosslinked and Annealed UHMWPE
Highly Crosslinked UHMWPE Doped with Vitamin E
Vitamin E-Blended UHMWPE Biomaterials
Composite UHMWPE Biomaterials and Fibers
UHMWPE/ Hyaluronan Microcomposite Biomaterials
High Pressure Crystallized UHMWPEs
Compendium of Highly Crosslinked UHMWPEs
Mechanisms of Crosslinking, Oxidative Degradation and Stabilisation of UHMWPE
In Vivo Oxidation of UHMWPE
Pathophysiologic Reactions to UHMWPE Wear Particles
Characterization of Physical, Chemical, and Mechanical Properties of UHMWPE
Tribological Assessment of UHMWPE in the Hip
Tribological Assessment of UHMWPE in the Knee
Characterisation of UHMWPE Wear Particles
Clinical Surveillance of UHMWPE Using Radiographic Methods
ESR Insights into Macro Radicals in UHMWPE
Fatigue and Fracture of UHMWPE
Development and Application of the Notched Tensile Test to UHMWPE
Development and Application of the Small Punch Test to UHMWPE
Nano- and Micro-Indentation Testing of UHMWPE
MicroCT Analysis of Wear and Damage in UHMWPE
Computer Modeling and Simulation of UHMWPE
Description
UHMWPE Biomaterials Handbook describes the science, development, properties and application of of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) used in artificial joints. This material is currently used in 1.4 million patients around the world every year for use in the hip, knee, upper extremities, and spine.
Since the publication of the 1st edition there have been major advances in the development and clinical adoption of highly crosslinked UHMWPE for hip and knee replacement. There has also been a major international effort to introduce Vitamin E stabilized UHMWPE for patients. The accumulated knowledge on these two classes of materials are a key feature of the 2nd edition, along with an additional 19 additional chapters providing coverage of the key engineering aspects (biomechanical and materials science) and clinical/biological performance of UHMWPE, providing a more complete reference for industrial and academic materials specialists, and for surgeons and clinicians who require an understanding of the biomaterials properties of UHMWPE to work successfully on patient applications.
Key Features
- The UHMWPE Handbook is the comprehensive reference for professionals, researchers, and clinicians working with biomaterials technologies for joint replacement
- New to this edition: 19 new chapters keep readers up to date with this fast moving topic, including a new section on UHMWPE biomaterials; highly crosslinked UHMWPE for hip and knee replacement; Vitamin E stabilized UHMWPE for patients; clinical performance, tribology an biologic interaction of UHMWPE
- State-of-the-art coverage of UHMWPE technology, orthopedic applications, biomaterial characterisation and engineering aspects from recognised leaders in the field
Readership
Biomaterials and biomedical engineers; producers and users of medical grade UHMWPE; clinical and medical device engineers; professionals in the orthopedic industry and academia; researchers, teachers and students of biomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd June 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884448
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747211
Reviews
"The UHMWPE Handbook is a comprehensive yet concise presentation of the important role that polyethylene has played and continues to play in the treatment armamentarium of the orthopaedic surgeon." --Joshua J. Jacobs, MD, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
About the Authors
Steven Kurtz Author
Dr. Kurtz has been researching ultra-high molecular weight polyehtylene(UHMWPE) for use in orthopedics for over 10 years. He has published dozens of papers and several book chapters related to UHMWPE used in joint replacement. He has pioneered the development of new test methods for the material in orthopedics. Dr. Kurtz has authored national and international standards for medical upgrade UHMWPE.
As a principle engineer at Exponent, an international engineering and scientific consulting company, his research on UHMWPE is supported by several major orthopedic manufacturers. He has funding from the National Institutes for Health to stdy UHMWPE changes after implanatation in the body, as well as to develop new computer-based tools to predict the performance of new UHMWPE materials.
Dr. Kurtz is the Director of an orthopedic implant retrieval program in Philadelphia which is affiliated with Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University. He teaches classes on the performance of orthopedic polymers (including UHMWPE) at Drexel, Temple, and Princeton Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Implant Research Center and Associate Professor, Drexel University; Research Assistant Professor, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA