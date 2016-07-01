Ubiquitination and Transmembrane Signaling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093863, 9780128096185

Ubiquitination and Transmembrane Signaling, Volume 141

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sudha Shenoy
eBook ISBN: 9780128096185
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128093863
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2016
Page Count: 402
Table of Contents

1. Ubiquitination and Deubiquitination of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors
P.-Y. Jean-Charles, J.C. Snyder, & S.K. Shenoy
2. Heterotrimeric G Protein Ubiquitination as a Regulator of G Protein Signaling
M. Torres
3. Ubiquitination and Protein Turnover of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinases in GPCR Signaling and Cellular Regulation
P. Penela
4. Inositol 1,4,5-Trisphosphate Receptor Ubiquitination
F.A. Wright & R.J.H. Wojcikiewicz
5. Ubiquitination of Ion Channels and Transporters
S.M. Lamothe & S. Zhang
6. The Ubiquitin Network in the Control of EGFR Endocytosis and Signaling
A. Conte & S. Sigismund
7. When Phosphorylation Encounters Ubiquitination: A Balanced Perspective on IGF-1R Signaling
L. Girnita, S.-I. Takahashi, C. Crudden, T. Fukushima, C. Worrall, H. Furuta, H. Yoshihara, F. Hakuno, & A. Girnita
8. Ubiquitin-Mediated Regulation of Cellular Responses to Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors
G.A. Smith, D.C. Tomlinson, M.A. Harrison, & S. Ponnambalam
9. Cellular Roles of Beta-Arrestins as Substrates and Adaptors of Ubiquitination and  Deubiquitination
P.-Y. Jean-Charles, N.J. Freedman, & S.K. Shenoy

Description

Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and ideas in molecular biology. It contains contributions from leaders in their fields and abundant references.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128096185
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128093863

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sudha Shenoy Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Sudha K. Shenoy works at Department of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center.

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University Medical Center, Durham, USA

