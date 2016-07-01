Ubiquitination and Transmembrane Signaling, Volume 141
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Ubiquitination and Deubiquitination of G-Protein-Coupled Receptors
P.-Y. Jean-Charles, J.C. Snyder, & S.K. Shenoy
2. Heterotrimeric G Protein Ubiquitination as a Regulator of G Protein Signaling
M. Torres
3. Ubiquitination and Protein Turnover of G-Protein-Coupled Receptor Kinases in GPCR Signaling and Cellular Regulation
P. Penela
4. Inositol 1,4,5-Trisphosphate Receptor Ubiquitination
F.A. Wright & R.J.H. Wojcikiewicz
5. Ubiquitination of Ion Channels and Transporters
S.M. Lamothe & S. Zhang
6. The Ubiquitin Network in the Control of EGFR Endocytosis and Signaling
A. Conte & S. Sigismund
7. When Phosphorylation Encounters Ubiquitination: A Balanced Perspective on IGF-1R Signaling
L. Girnita, S.-I. Takahashi, C. Crudden, T. Fukushima, C. Worrall, H. Furuta, H. Yoshihara, F. Hakuno, & A. Girnita
8. Ubiquitin-Mediated Regulation of Cellular Responses to Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors
G.A. Smith, D.C. Tomlinson, M.A. Harrison, & S. Ponnambalam
9. Cellular Roles of Beta-Arrestins as Substrates and Adaptors of Ubiquitination and Deubiquitination
P.-Y. Jean-Charles, N.J. Freedman, & S.K. Shenoy
Description
Key Features
Readership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096185
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128093863
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sudha Shenoy Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Sudha K. Shenoy works at Department of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University Medical Center, Durham, USA