U-Th Series Nuclides in Aquatic Systems, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (S. Krishnaswami & J. K. Cochran). U and Th Series Nuclides in the Atmosphere: Supply, Exchange, Scavenging and Applications to Aquatic Processes (T. Church & M. M. Sarin). U-Series Geochemistry in Weathering Profiles, River Waters and Lakes (F. Chabaux, B. Bourdon & J. Riotte). Investigating Groundwater Processes Using U- and Th-Series Nuclides (D. Porcelli). Uranium and Thorium Series Nuclides as Tracers of Submarine Groundwater Discharge (M. A. Charette, W. S. Moore & W. C. Burnett). U-Th Series Nuclides in Estuarine Environments (B. A. McKee). U and Th Series Nuclides as Tracers of Particle Dynamics, Scavenging and Biogeochemical Cycles in the Oceans (M. M. Rutgers van der Leoff & W. Geibert). The Bioaccumulation of U-Th Series Radionuclides in Marine Organisms (G. M. Stewart, S. W. Fowler & N. S. Fisher). Ocean Circulation/Mixing Studies with Decay-Series Isotopes (T. L. Ku & S. Luo). Uranium and Thorium Series Radionuclides in Marine Groundwaters (J. K. Cochran & D. Kadko). Sediment Signatures of U-Th Nuclides and their Application as Paleoceanographic Tracers (Z. Chase). Appendix: Charts of the 238U, 235U, 232Th and 241Am decay series with principal modes of decay and their energies (W. Geibert). Appendix B Systematics of Radioactive Decay (S. Krishnaswami, J. Kirk Cochran). Index of Authors. Subject Index
Description
Major advancement in the U-Th measurement techniques since the 1990's have resulted in new opportunities for the use of these nuclides to probe into aquatic processes in greater detail. U-Th Series Nuclides in Aquatic Systems provides state-of-the-art reviews on the applications of U-Th series nuclides to "time" and "tag" in a variety of processes occurring in aquatic systems.
Key Features
- State of art reviews on the applications of U-Th Series nuclides to 'time'and 'tag' key processes occurring in aquatic systems.
- Self-contained, each chapter presents nuclide source functions, processes regulating their distributions and models used to describe them
- Emphasizes current thinking in the field and future directions
Readership
geochemists, earth and environmental scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 12th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564883
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080450124
About the Series Volume Editors
S. Krishnaswami Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, India
J. Kirk Cochran Series Volume Editor
Professor J. Kirk Cochran received his PhD in geochemistry from Yale University. Following two years on the scientific staff of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, he joined the faculty of Stony Brook University's Marine Sciences Research Center (now the School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences) in 1983. He attained the rank of Professor in 1990 and served as Dean from September 1994 to January 1998. Professor Cochran's research interests include the use of naturally occurring radionuclides as tracers for oceanic processes and the fate of contaminants in the marine environment. He has studied biogeochemical processes in both the water column and bottom sediments, and has worked in coastal and open ocean environments as well as in lakes, rivers and groundwater. Professor Cochran has served as a consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency and on numerous regional, national and international committees and advisory groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Sciences Research Center, Stony Brook University, USA