Type 1 Diabetes, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724462, 9781455700271

Type 1 Diabetes, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Desmond Schatz Michael Haller Mark Atkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781455700271
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724462
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st September 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America provides the endocrinologist with essential updates on treatment of type 1 diabetes, with an eye toward future trends and developments.  The Guest Editors brought together a remarkable group of notable authors, such as Paul Robertson, President of the National Diabetes Association.  Topics covered include epidemiology; economics; contemporary management; inpatient management; update on insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems; update on studies aimed at interdicting and preventing type 1 diabetes; advances in the prediction, natural history, and mechanisms leading to type 1 diabetes; complications; hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetes; new lessons from animal models; the role of the gut in the genesis of type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune diseases; and an update on transplantation for reversing type 1 diabetes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700271
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724462

About the Authors

Desmond Schatz Author

Michael Haller Author

Mark Atkinson Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.