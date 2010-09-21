Type 1 Diabetes, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 39-3

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America provides the endocrinologist with essential updates on treatment of type 1 diabetes, with an eye toward future trends and developments. The Guest Editors brought together a remarkable group of notable authors, such as Paul Robertson, President of the National Diabetes Association. Topics covered include epidemiology; economics; contemporary management; inpatient management; update on insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems; update on studies aimed at interdicting and preventing type 1 diabetes; advances in the prediction, natural history, and mechanisms leading to type 1 diabetes; complications; hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetes; new lessons from animal models; the role of the gut in the genesis of type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune diseases; and an update on transplantation for reversing type 1 diabetes.