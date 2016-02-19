Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis of Proteins
1st Edition
Methods and Applications
Description
Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis of Proteins: Methods and Applications reviews current methods and clinical applications of two-dimensional gel electrophoresis of proteins, including the QUEST system, silver staining, and peptide mapping. Two-dimensional gel electrophoresis are applied to the study of diseases ranging from inborn errors of metabolism to human germ-line mutation rates, cancer, and mistranslation in animal and bacterial cells.
This volume is organized into three sections encompassing 14 chapters and begins with an overview of the methodology of two-dimensional gel electrophoresis, followed by a discussion of computerized two-dimensional gel electrophoresis, silver staining, immunoblotting, and one- and two-dimensional peptide mapping. In most cases, a step-by-step guide to the techniques is given so that procedures may be easily repeated. A catalog of mouse fibroblast proteins is also given. The chapters that follow focus mainly on applications of two-dimensional gel electrophoresis in areas such as clinical and cancer research, human genetics, protein biosynthesis, and gene expression in plants. The final section presents current protein catalogs of Escherichia coli and human HeLa cells. This book is suitable for young researchers as well as for senior scientists working with a wide variety of problems in molecular and cell biology, basic biochemistry, genetics, and clinical research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Methods and Satellite Techniques
1. Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis: A Guide for the Beginner
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Solutions
III. Experimental Procedures
IV. Hints and Comments
V. Concluding Remarks
References
2. The QUEST System for Computer-Analyzed Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis of Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Problems to Be Faced in Development of Computerized Protein Data Bases
III. Strategy for the QUEST System
IV. The QUEST System As Seen by the User
V. Program Descriptions
VI. Perspectives
References
3. Detection of Polypeptides in Two-Dimensional Gels Using Silver Staining
I. Introduction
II. Staining Procedures
III. Mechanisms of Silver Stains
IV. Potential and Real Problems in Silver Staining
References
4. Applicability of Color Silver Stain (GELCODE® System) to Protein Mapping with Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Variables that Affect Sensitivity and Reproducibility of the Color Silver Stain (GELCODE System)
III. Application of Color Silver Staining (GELCODE System) to Two-Dimensional Mapping of Proteins
IV. Computerized Data Acquisition of Color-Stained Images: Test for Stoichiometric Staining
V. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Electrophoretic Transfer of Proteins from Two-Dimensional Gels to Sheets and Their Detection
I. Introduction
II. Electrophoretic Transfer of Proteins
III. Probing the Transfer
IV. Removal of Probes
V. Examples and Applications of Protein Transfer Analysis
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Correlation between Mouse and Human Two-Dimensional Gel Patterns: Peptide Mapping of Proteins Extracted from Two-Dimensional Gels
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Correlation between the Mouse and Human Two-Dimensional Gel Patterns
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Part II. Applications of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
7. Clinical Applications of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. The Electrophoresis System
III. Serum and Plasma
IV. Urine
V. Blood Cells
VI. Solid Tissue
VII. Other Specimens
VIII. Conclusions
References
8. Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis for Studies of Inborn Errors of Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Detection of Protein Polymorphism
III. Protein Mutation by Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
IV. Characteristic Patterns of Polypeptide Modulation
V. Conclusion
References
9. Adapting Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis to the Study of Human Germ-Line Mutation Rates
I. Introduction
II. Some Basic Facts Concerning Mutation
III. Why Attempt to Use 2-D Gels to Study Mutation
IV. Some General Considerations in the Design of a Program to Detect Mutations
V. Selection of Most Appropriate Material for Study
VI. Technical Considerations
VII. A Statistical Analysis of Factors Influencing Spot Location
VIII. Ability of the System to Detect Genetic Variants
IX. Nomenclature
X. Gel Analysis
XI. Steps Necessary to Identify a Putative Mutant
XII. Data Management
XIII. The Selection of Populations for Study
XIV. Concluding Comments
References
10. Expression of Cellular Proteins in Normal and Transformed Human Cultured Cells and Tumors: Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis as a Tool to Study Neoplastic Transformation and Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Transformation-Sensitive Polypeptides in Cultured Epithelial and Fibroblast Human Cells: Work in This Laboratory
III. Transformation-Sensitive Polypeptides of Known Identity
IV. Variation in the Expression of Mutant Actins in Chemically Transformed Human Diploid Fibroblasts: Actin in General
V. Phosphoproteins
VI. Polypeptide Synthesis in Human Tumors and Normal Tissue
VII. Conclusions
References
11. Application of Two-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis to Studies of Mistranslation in Animal and Bacterial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Detection of Error-Containing Proteins by Two-Dimensional Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis
III. Quantification of the Error Frequency of Protein Synthesis
IV. Assessment of the Error Frequencies of Protein Synthesis under Varying Physiological Conditions
V. Other Uses of the Two-Dimensional Gel Assay
VI. Two Out of Three Reading
References
12. Application of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis in Studies of Gene Expression during Early Plant Development
I. Introduction
II. Gene Expression during Early Embryogenesis
III. Somatic Embryogenesis
IV. Gene Expression during Somatic Embryogenesis
V. Coordinate Regulation of Sets of Biochemical Phenotypes
VI. Gene Expression in Temperature-Sensitive Cell Lines Impaired Embryogeny
VII. Gene Expression during Late Embryogeny
VIII. Gene Expression in Cotton Cotyledons
IX. Gene Expression in Germinating Seeds
X. Conclusion
References
Part III. Protein Catalogs
13. The Protein Catalog of Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Identification of Proteins
III. Current E. coli Catalog
IV. Applications in E. coli Research
References
14. Catalog of HeLa Cell Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoretic Separation of HeLa Cell Proteins
III. Some Characteristics of HeLa Cell Proteins
IV. Transformation-Sensitive Polypeptides
V. Conclusions
References
Index
