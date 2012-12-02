Two-Dimensional Crystals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124605909, 9780080924397

Two-Dimensional Crystals

1st Edition

Authors: A. Naumovets
Editors: A. Lyuksyutov V. Pokrovsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124605909
eBook ISBN: 9780080924397
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 423
Description

This is a self-contained, tutorial introduction to two-dimensional crystal science and technology. Including concise descriptions of experimental methods and results from fundamental theoretical concepts, this book covers a broad range of two-dimensional structures--from overlayers to freestanding films. All those with an active interest in surface science and statistical physics will find this book to be an essential reference work.

Key Features

  • Presents a coherent overview of experimental methods and theoretical background of two-dimensional crystal physics
  • Provides a tutorial overview of continuous melting of two-dimensional crystals, roughening transitions, wetting phenomena, and commensurate-incommensurate transitions

Readership

Surface scientists--physicists, materials scientists, and chemists, and those interested in statistical physics

Table of Contents

Introduction. Order and Disorder in Two-Dimensional Crystals. Experimental Methods. Atomic Structure of Two-Dimensional Crystals (Experimental Data). Free Two-Dimensional Crystals. Commensurate Crystals. Incommensurate Crystals at T=0. Thermodynamics of the Two-Dimensional Incommensurate Crystal. Solitons as Fermions. Equilibrium Shape of a Crystal and the Roughening Transition. Two-Dimensional Crystals and Surface Defects. From Two to Three Dimensions. Effects of Structure on Physical and Chemical Properties of Two-Dimensional Systems. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
423
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124605909
eBook ISBN:
9780080924397

About the Author

A. Naumovets

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physics, Academy of Sciences of the Ukraine

About the Editor

A. Lyuksyutov

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physics

V. Pokrovsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Landau Institute for Theoretical Physics

Reviews

"This book achieves remarkable scope within its 423 pages....The authors, who are theoreticians, are remarkably conversant with the experimental techniques that are used to study 2D crystals....I think this volume will have the greatest value for the experimentalist who is interested in pursuing new work in this field and wants to get a feeling for the most important theoretical principles and results. It will also be very useful for experienced theoreticians who want to have a source volume for a wide variety of results in 2D physics; it will be an excellent place for them to get into the original literature on point in the history of the sundial." --SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

