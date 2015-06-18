Two-Degree-of-Freedom Control Systems

Professor Keviczky has a PhD in design of regression experiments and a Doctor of Sciences Degree from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (HAS). He was the founding member of the Hungarian Academy of Engineering and was appointed as a Foreign Member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

He was Director of the Computer and Automation Research Institute (CARI) from 1986-1993 and is still a Research Professor there and a Director at the Multidisciplinary Doctoral School at Széchenyi István University, Gyôr.

He has worked with IFAC in various positions since 1981 and was Associate Editor of IFAC’s Journal Automatica for six years. He was also General Chair of ECC’2009 and the president of the European Union Control Association (EUCA) from 2010-2012.

Keviczky was the founding member of the Steering Committee of the COSY European Science Foundation project and initiated the launch of the EU project DYCOMANS.

He has written c-400 papers and has c-701 citations, placing him as the number one expert in this area in Hungary.