Two-Component Signaling Systems, Part B, Volume 423
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Melvin Simon Brian Crane Alexandrine Crane
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738523
eBook ISBN: 9780080549460
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd July 2007
Page Count: 648
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 423
- Publisher Summary
- Contents of Previous Volumes
- Section I: Structural Approaches
- [1]: The PICM Chemical Scanning Method for Identifying Domain–Domain and Protein–Protein Interfaces: Applications to the Core Signaling Complex of E. coli Chemotaxis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Comparison of the PICM Method with Other Scanning Approaches
- PICM Studies of the Core Signaling Complex of Bacterial Chemotaxis
- Generalizing the PICM Method to Map Docking Sites in Other Systems
- Incorporation of an Affinity Tag and Creation of a Cysless Protein
- Choice of Positions for Cys Incorporation and Creation of a Mutant Library
- Selection of a Cys-Specific Probe for Chemical Modification
- Probe Labeling and Purification of the Single Cys Mutants
- Quantitation of Probe Coupling
- Measuring Functional Effects of Cys Substitution and Bulky Probe Coupling
- Interpretation of Results—Mapping Out Docking Sites
- Acknowledgments
- [2]: Use of Site-Directed Cysteine and Disulfide Chemistry to Probe Protein Structure and Dynamics: Applications to Soluble and Transmembrane Receptors of Bacterial Chemotaxis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Site-Directed Cysteine and Disulfide Chemistry: History
- Site-Directed Cysteine and Disulfide Chemistry: Applications and Limitations
- Incorporation of an Affinity Tag and Creation of a Cysless Protein
- Choice of Positions for Cys Incorporation and Creation of a Mutant Library
- Analysis of 2° Structure by Chemical Reactivity Scanning
- Disulfide Mapping of Spatial Proximity and Conformational Changes
- Disulfide Trapping of Thermal Backbone and Domain Motions
- Acknowledgments
- [3]: Measuring Distances by Pulsed Dipolar ESR Spectroscopy: Spin-Labeled Histidine Kinases
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dipolar ESR Spectroscopy
- Case Study: PDS Reconstruction of Histidine Kinases Signaling Complex
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- [4]: Rigid Body Refinement of Protein Complexes with Long-Range Distance Restraints from Pulsed Dipolar ESR
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Method
- Initial Conformation of the Complex
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- [5]: TonB/TolA Amino-Terminal Domain Modeling
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Alanyl Replacement
- TonB/TolA Chimeras
- Acknowledgments
- [6]: Functional Dynamics of Response Regulators Using NMR Relaxation Techniques
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Experimental Setup
- Two-State Allosteric Activation Identified by NMR Chemical Shift Analysis
- Two-State Allosteric Activation Buttressed by Standard NMR Relaxation Experiments
- A New Approach for Quantitative Analysis of Microsecond Protein Dynamics
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- [7]: The Design and Development of Tar-EnvZ Chimeric Receptors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Construction of Tar-EnvZ Chimeric Protein, Taz
- Asp-Dependent Induction of ompC-lacZ Fusion Gene by Taz and OmpR
- Phenotype Analysis of the Taz Construct
- Regulation of Binding of Asp to One of Two Asp-Binding Pockets of Tar Receptor to Study Signal Transduction
- The Right Configuration of HAMP Domain is Crucial for Proper Signal Transduction in a Tar-EnvZ Chimeric Protein
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- [8]: Functional and Structural Characterization of EnvZ, an Osmosensing Histidine Kinase of E. coli
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Expression and Purification of EnvZc
- Expression and Purification of Domain A and Domain B
- Characterization of EnvZc
- Characterization of EnvZ with Help of its Specific Mutants
- Creation of a Monomeric Histidine Kinase Using EnvZc
- NMR Structural Analysis of Domain A and Domain B
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- [9]: Light Modulation of Histidine-Kinase Activity in Bacterial Phytochromes Monitored by Size Exclusion Chromatography, Crosslinking, and Limited Proteolysis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sample Preparation
- Photoconversion, Experimental Light Conditions, Protein Concentration
- Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Protein Crosslinking
- Limited Proteolysis
- Autophosphorylation
- [10]: A Temperature-Sensing Histidine Kinase—Function, Genetics, and Membrane Topology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genetic Approaches to Characterize CorRSP
- Transcriptional Analysis
- Biochemical Characterization of CorRSP
- Topological Analysis of the HPK CorS
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- [11]: The Regulation of Histidine Sensor Kinase Complexes by Quorum Sensing Signal Molecules
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Bacterial Quorum Sensing
- The V. harveyi AI-2 Signal Transduction Pathway
- Regulation of the LuxPQ Receptor Complex by AI-2
- Expression of Wild-Type and Mutant LuxPQp
- Purification of LuxP, LuxQp, and LuxPQp
- Crystallization of LuxPQp Complexes
- Functional Analysis
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Section II: Reconstitution of Heterogeneous Systems
- [12]: Liposome-Mediated Assembly of Receptor Signaling Complexes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Results—Biochemical Activity of Liposome-Assembled Receptor Fragments
- Methods
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- [13]: Analyzing Transmembrane Chemoreceptors Using In Vivo Disulfide Formation Between Introduced Cysteines
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Disulfide Formation In Vivo: Applications and Limitations
- Oxidation Reagents
- Oxidation Treatments That Preserve In Vivo Function
- Experimental Designs
- Procedures
- Analysis
- Closing Comments
- Acknowledgments
- [14]: Using Nanodiscs to Create Water-Soluble Transmembrane Chemoreceptors Inserted in Lipid Bilayers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Developing a Protocol for Producing Nanodisc-Embedded Protein
- Preparation of Nanodisc-Embedded Chemoreceptor
- Preparation of Cytoplasmic Membranes with High Tar-6H Content
- Receptor Purification
- Preparation of Receptor-Containing Nanodiscs
- Analysis of Receptor-Containing Nanodiscs
- Acknowledgments
- [15]: Assays for CheC, FliY, and CheX as Representatives of Response Regulator Phosphatases
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Assays
- Phosphate Release Assay
- Pulldowns
- Acknowledgments
- [16]: Genetic Dissection of Signaling Through the Rcs Phosphorelay
- Abstract
- Overview
- Flowchart of Testing: Signaling Inputs
- Analysis of the Regulation of a Target Gene
- Analysis of Signaling via the Rcs Phosphorelay
- RcsC-Dependent Signaling
- RcsA-Dependent Signaling: Increased RcsA Synthesis or Stability
- Determining Whether a Strain Carries a lon Mutation or is Phenotypically Lon−
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Section III: Intracellular Methods and Assays
- [17]: In Vivo Measurement by FRET of Pathway Activity in Bacterial Chemotaxis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- FRET
- FRET Measurement of the Interaction Between CheY-YFP and CheZ-CFP in a Population of Bacteria Fixed to a Microscope Cover Slip
- FRET Measurement of the Interaction Between CheY-YFP and CheZ-CFP in Single Bacteria Fixed to a Microscope Cover Slip
- BRET Measurement of the Interaction Between YFP-CheY and -CheZ-RLUC in a Population of Bacteria Swimming in a Cuvette
- Comparison of Different Approaches and Application to Other Two-Component Systems
- [18]: In Vivo and In Vitro Analysis of the Rhodobacter sphaeroides Chemotaxis Signaling Complexes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- In Vitro Analysis of Signaling by the Kinase Cluster
- Genomic Replacements with Fluorescent Protein Fusions for Studying Protein Localization
- Assessing the Functionality of the Fluorescent Protein Fusions
- Summary
- [19]: In Vivo Crosslinking Methods for Analyzing the Assembly and Architecture of Chemoreceptor Arrays
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Use of a Lysine-Targeted Crosslinker to Probe Receptor–Receptor Interactions in Cells
- Use of Cys-Targeted Crosslinking to Probe for the Trimer-of -Dimers Geometry in Cellular Chemoreceptor Assemblies
- Intracytoplasmic Disulfide Crosslinks
- A Trifunctional Cys-Targeted Crosslinker
- TMEA Competition Assay: A Tool for Assessing the Trimer-Forming Ability of Mutant Receptors
- Exchange Assay: Dynamic Changes in Trimer Composition as a Consequence of Changes in the Receptor Population
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- [20]: A “Bucket of Light” for Viewing Bacterial Colonies in Soft Agar
- Abstract
- Viewing Colonies Grown in Soft Agar
- Building a Bucket of Light
- Acknowledgments
- [21]: Phenotypic Suppression Methods for Analyzing Intra- and Inter-Molecular Signaling Interactions of Chemoreceptors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genetic Analyses of Chemoreceptors
- Balancing Suppression: Methylation-Independent Chemoreceptors
- Conformational Suppression within Receptor Molecules
- Conformational Suppression Between Receptor Molecules
- Acknowledgments
- [22]: Single-Cell Analysis of Gene Expression by Fluorescence Microscopy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Transcriptional Reporters
- Measuring Cellular Fluorescence by Microscopy
- Agarose Pads
- Fluorescence Microscopy and Image Acquisition
- Image Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
- Section IV: Genome-Wide Analyses of Two-Component Systems
- [23]: Two-Component Systems of Mycobacterium tuberculosis—Structure-Based Approaches
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Orphan TCS Proteins
- Information from Crystal Structures
- Structural Genomics as a Driving Force
- Domain Boundary Definitions
- Protein Production as a Source of Material for Structural Studies and In Vitro Inhibition Assays
- Crystallographic Studies
- Information on Solution Structure from Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering
- Structural Information Relating to Regulation Mechanisms
- [24]: Transcriptomic Analysis of ArlRS Two-Component Signaling Regulon, a Global Regulator, in Staphylococcus aureus
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Construction of an arlR Allelic Replacement Mutant in S. aureus
- Purification of Total RNA From Wild Type and arlR Mutant Strains
- cDNA Synthesis, cDNA Fragmentation, and Labeling
- Microarray Analysis
- Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis
- Acknowledgments
- [25]: Global Analysis of Two-Component Gene Regulation in H. pylori by Mutation Analysis and Transcriptional Profiling
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Functional Analysis of Essential Response Regulators of H. pylori
- Characterization of the Regulons Controlled by the H. pylori Two-Component Systems
- Design of the Experiment for Transcriptional Profiling
- Validation of the Data
- Concluding Remarks
- [26]: Phosphotransfer Profiling: Systematic Mapping of Two-Component Signal Transduction Pathways and Phosphorelays
- Abstract
- Overview
- Detailed Protocols
- Interpretation and Analysis
- Phosphorelays and Histidine Phosphotransferases
- Concluding Remarks
- [27]: Identification of Histidine Phosphorylations in Proteins Using Mass Spectrometry and Affinity-Based Techniques
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sample Fractionation
- Phosphoprotein Enrichment
- Gel Separation
- Mass Spectrometry
- Phosphopeptide Enrichment
- Identification of Phosphohistidine in a Model Protein
- Phosphorylation and Digestion of HPr
- IMAC Conditions
- MALDI-TOF MS Conditions
- Enrichment of His-Phosphorylated Peptides
- Selectivity for Phosphorylated Histidine
- Detection of His-Phosphorylated Peptides
- Specificity for Phosphohistidines
- Differential Hydrolysis of Phosphohistidines
- Summary and Conclusions
- Subject Index
- Publisher Summary
- Author Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
Multicellular organisms must be able to adapt to cellular events to accommodate prevailing conditions. Sensory-response circuits operate by making use of a phosphorylation control mechanism known as the "two-component system."
Sections in Two-Component Signaling Systems, Part B include:
- Structural Approaches
- Reconstitution of Heterogeneous Systems
- Intracellular Methods and Assays
- Genome-Wide Analyses of Two-Component Systems
Key Features
- Presents detailed protocols
- Includes troubleshooting tips
Readership
Biochemists, geneticists, and molecular biologists.
