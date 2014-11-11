Twining's Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702045912, 9780702061806

Twining's Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Anne Marie Coady Sarah Bower
Description

Access practical guidance on the radiologic detection, interpretation, and diagnosis of fetal anomalies with Twining’s Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities. With fetal scanning being increasingly done by obstetricians, this updated medical reference book features a brand-new editorial team of radiologist Anne Marie Coady and fetal medicine specialist Sarah Bower; these authorities, together with contributions from many other experts, provide practical, step-by-step guidance on everything from detection and interpretation to successful management approaches. Twining’s Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities is a resource you'll turn to time and again!

Key Features

  • Quickly access specific information with a user-friendly format.
  • Deliver a rapid, reliable diagnosis thanks to a strong focus on image interpretation, as well as the correlation of radiographic features with pathologic findings wherever possible.
  • Clearly visualize a full range of conditions with help from more than 700 images.

Table of Contents

Normal First Trimester Scan and Anomaly Detection

Fetal aneuploidies

The Routine Fetal Anomaly Scan

Disorders of Amniotic Fluid

Disorders of the Placenta: Localization and Placental Attachment Disorders

Prenatal diagnosis of Fetal infections

Fetal Anomalies -The Geneticist's Approach

Diagnosis of Hydrops and Multiple Malformation Syndromes

Assessment of Twin Gestation

Fetal Growth

Brain Anomalies

Spinal Abnormalities

Abnormalities of the Face and Neck

Cardiac Abnormalities and Arrhythmias

Pulmonary Abnormalities

Skeletal Abnormalities

Abdominal and Abdominal Wall Abnormalities

Urinary Tract Abnormalities

Haematological Disorders

Fetal Tumours

Fetal MRI

Fetal Pathology

Anne Marie Coady

Consultant Radiologist, Head of Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound, Ultrasound Department, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital Hull, East Yorkshire, UK

Sarah Bower

Consultant in Fetal Medicine Harris Birthright Research Centre for Fetal Medicine King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

