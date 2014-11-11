Twining's Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities
3rd Edition
Description
Access practical guidance on the radiologic detection, interpretation, and diagnosis of fetal anomalies with Twining’s Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities. With fetal scanning being increasingly done by obstetricians, this updated medical reference book features a brand-new editorial team of radiologist Anne Marie Coady and fetal medicine specialist Sarah Bower; these authorities, together with contributions from many other experts, provide practical, step-by-step guidance on everything from detection and interpretation to successful management approaches. Twining’s Textbook of Fetal Abnormalities is a resource you'll turn to time and again!
Key Features
- Quickly access specific information with a user-friendly format.
- Deliver a rapid, reliable diagnosis thanks to a strong focus on image interpretation, as well as the correlation of radiographic features with pathologic findings wherever possible.
- Clearly visualize a full range of conditions with help from more than 700 images.
Table of Contents
Normal First Trimester Scan and Anomaly Detection
Fetal aneuploidies
The Routine Fetal Anomaly Scan
Disorders of Amniotic Fluid
Disorders of the Placenta: Localization and Placental Attachment Disorders
Prenatal diagnosis of Fetal infections
Fetal Anomalies -The Geneticist's Approach
Diagnosis of Hydrops and Multiple Malformation Syndromes
Assessment of Twin Gestation
Fetal Growth
Brain Anomalies
Spinal Abnormalities
Abnormalities of the Face and Neck
Cardiac Abnormalities and Arrhythmias
Pulmonary Abnormalities
Skeletal Abnormalities
Abdominal and Abdominal Wall Abnormalities
Urinary Tract Abnormalities
Haematological Disorders
Fetal Tumours
Fetal MRI
Fetal Pathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2015
- Published:
- 11th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061806
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054075
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702045912
About the Author
Anne Marie Coady
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Head of Obstetric and Gynaecological Ultrasound, Ultrasound Department, Hull and East Yorkshire Women and Children’s Hospital Hull, East Yorkshire, UK
Sarah Bower
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Fetal Medicine Harris Birthright Research Centre for Fetal Medicine King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK