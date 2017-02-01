"As in her previous books, Segal’s Twin Mythconceptions presents an exhaustive and scholarly, but very readable review of a vast body of literature in a way that will appeal to twins, parents of twins, the general public, and scientists alike." --Behavioral Genetics -Springer

"Nancy Segal's new book, Twin Mythconceptions, is an entertaining investigation into the scientific basis, or lack thereof, for more than 70 commonly held beliefs about identical and fraternal pairs." --Psychology Today

"...proves an in depth look into twin research findings. The writing style is easily accessible and the first person narratives provide a personal touch to the content. This balance of story and academic review provides an excellent mix." --Personality and Individual Differences

"...an exhaustive and scholarly, but very readable review of a vast body of literature in a way that will appeal to twins, parents of twins, the general public, and scientists alike." --Behavior Genetics

"A new book by a prominent twin researcher debunks many popular myths and makes a strong case for how all of us can benefit from studies of identical pairs….Twin Mythconceptions, is an entertaining investigation into the scientific basis, or lack thereof, for more than 70 commonly held beliefs about identical and fraternal pairs." --Brian Boutwell, PhD, Psychology Today, Dec, 2017

"For those interested in twins and how they have contributed somuch to our knowledge of the human condition, I would thoroughly recommend this latest authoritative but eminently readable contribution by Nancy Segal, one of the leading twin researchers of our time (and, of course, a twin herself)." --Twin Research and Human Genetics

"In this gem of a book Nancy Segal has amassed a fascinating collection of accounts about twins and the mythconceptions people have about them. She has shown again that she is the world's leading expert on twins and has written a book that will be of interest to researchers and the public alike" --Tony Vernon, Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Western Ontario

"People are fascinated by twins - they provide an incredibly important resource for scientists trying to disentangle nature from nurture in the causes of disease and behavioral differences between individuals. Nancy Segal gives us the latest scientific evidence in a rigorous, but engaging and eminently readable style. A must for twins, researchers, and anyone with a curiosity about the human condition." --Nick Martin, Editor, Twin Research and Human Genetics, Queensland Institute of Medical Research

"Do you have a question about multiple births (twinning)? If so, Twin Mythconceptions is the book for you. Written in clear prose and thoroughly documented, it will be indispensable to both the professional community and general public for a long time to come. I thought I knew a lot about twins until I read this book, but now I know how little I knew. Five stars for Segal!" --Thomas J. Bouchard, Jr., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota, Department of Psychology

“Everything you’ve always wanted to know about twins – and lots more that you may never have thought to ask. As a mother of identical twins, I found Segal’s book to be simultaneously authoritative and accessible – a remarkably engaging overview of one of humanity’s most persistently fascinating biological relationships.” --Letty Cottin Pogrebin, Author

Pogrebin, Author

"Twin Mythconceptions is not Nancy Segal’s first book about twins and twin research, but it is very possibly her best and most comprehensive one. The title might be a bit misleading: the most important part of the book is not about false beliefs but about numerous and diverse facts about twins and twin studies. For those interested in twins and how they have contributed somuch to our knowledge of the human condition, I would thoroughly recommend this latest authoritative but eminently readable contribution by Nancy Segal, one of the leading twin researchers of our time (and, of course, a twin herself). - Dorret I. Boomsma, Netherlands Twin Register, Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Published in the journal Twin Research and Human Genetics. Complete review here https://doi.org/10.1017/thg.2017.2

"...Serving as a primer on the science of twinning, a source to support or shut down popular twin myths in our world, and an interesting twin-trivia handbook, Segal succeeds in offering the twin-curious some seriously strong scientific research surrounding the world of twins. The author approaches nearly every twin "mythconception" out there with detailed explanations on how these myths came to be, if they have any merit, and factual data to support every true or false statement. Her research is extremely thorough and supported. In our day and age of misconceptions, misinformation, and "fake news", it’s so fantastic to have a resource for the what, why, and how of twins."--Twiniversity.com