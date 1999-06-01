TV Fault Finding Guide
1st Edition
Description
Television magazine's TV Fault Finding column is a unique forum for practical servicing tips, with the UK's leading service engineers and servicing writers contributing their observations and recommendations month by month. But try finding those faults reports for the Amstrad CTV2200 that's on your bench. Even with an index you will be chasing through a pile of magazines... until now.
Peter Marlow's TV Fault Finding Guide is a distillation of the most used fault reports from 11 years of Television magazine. Arranged by make and model the information is extremely easy to access, and the book is a convenient size for the bench or to carry with you. This will undoubtedly become one of the service engineer's most useful tools.
Unlike other fault guides, this one is based on top quality information from leading authorities, and genuine repair case studies. This is real-life servicing information, not just a compilation of manufacturers' manuals.
Over 2,000 reports covering over 300 models
Instant on-the-spot diagnosis and repair advice
Television magazine's leading writers' wit and wisdom available for the first time in book form
Key Features
- Unique expert authorship and trusted Television magazine identity
- Real repair and troubleshooting info - not just cribs from manufacturers' data sheets
- Ease of reference - this book is an essential repair tool, not just another volume for the shelf
Readership
Professional service engineers, some college courses
Table of Contents
Introduction; A-Z of manufacturers and models
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 1st June 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750646338
About the Author
Peter Marlow
Affiliations and Expertise
Softcopy - producers of the Television index on CD-Rom.Television magazine