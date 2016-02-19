Tutorials in Motor Behavior II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888013, 9780080867410

Tutorials in Motor Behavior II, Volume 87

1st Edition

Editors: J. Requin George Stelmach
eBook ISBN: 9780080867410
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444888013
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 6th May 1992
Table of Contents

Models and theories of motor control. Representation and control of movement. Control and coordination of reaching movements. Structure and function relationships. Intersegmental dynamics of movement. Bioelectrical and biomechanical correlates of movement. Feature coding and selective activation. Anatomical and behavior contribution to movement.

Description

This book appraises the main theoretical ideas currently characteristic of the motor behavior field, bringing together contributions from many internationally known scientists who are doing this important research. Much of the work presented utilizes new recording techniques aimed at obtaining a complete kinematic account of how movement is executed. The motor behavior field as described in this volume is dominated by approaches which emphasize the dynamics and kinematics of movement. There is also an emphasis on new electrophysiological measures. The volume is organized into several sections based on specific themes. Chapters contained in each section discuss many currently debated questions in the field concerning motor mechanisms and their implementation for motor control.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867410
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444888013

About the Editors

J. Requin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cognitive Neuroscience Unit, Laboratory of Functional Neuroscience, C.N.R.S., Marseille, France

George Stelmach Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Arizona State University,Tempe, USA

