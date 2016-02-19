Turning Points in Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196367, 9781483221397

Turning Points in Physics

1st Edition

A Series of Lectures Given at Oxford University in Trinity Term 1958

Authors: R.J. Blin-Stoyle D. ter Haar K. Mendelssohn
Editors: J. De Boer H. Brinkman H. B. G. Casimir
eBook ISBN: 9781483221397
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 198
Description

Turning Points in Physics is a series of 1958 lectures presented at the Oxford University in Trinity Term. This six-chapter book highlights the interplay between assumptions, theories, and experimental discoveries in physics. The first chapter provides a brief introduction to the physical theory and field physics. The following two chapters cover the basic principles of quantum nature of matter and radiation, as well as the introduction of the probability concept in the field physics. The discussion then shifts to the theory of relativity and the fundamentals of cause and effect. The last chapter focuses on the concept of elementary particle physics. This chapter also explores general topics in physics, including conservation, quantization of change, fermions, bosons, mirror symmetry, gravitation, and masses. This book is directed toward physicists, theorists, and physics teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter I The End of Mechanistic Philosophy and the Rise of Field Physics

Chapter II The Quantum Nature of Matter and Radiation

Chapter III Probability Enters Physics

Chapter IV From the Relative to the Absolute

Chapter V The Decline and Fall of Causality

Chapter VI Towards New Concepts Elementary Particles


