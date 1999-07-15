Turnaround Management

Manufacturing and process plants must be regularly closed down for planned maintenance operations. This may entail the complete shutdown and re-start of large-scale serial and batch operations and must be performed in as short a period of time as is cost-effective. This is the process of turnaround, and as the processes are often high value and the maintenance operations intensive, complex and costly, it is vital that it be planned and carried out effectively.

Tom Lenahan is an acknowledged expert in this field, who has worked and consulted internationally, and his book will show the maintenance manager or project leader how to get the job done correctly. This will include ensuring that lost production value (including sourcing replacement capacity) is balanced against intensive maintenance costs, as well as numerous other factors that may not be obvious to the first-time shutdown manager.

The book draws upon his many years of experience with ICI, and has been written in conjunction with Eutech Engineering Services Ltd.