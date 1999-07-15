Turnaround Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750642835, 9780080519791

Turnaround Management

1st Edition

Authors: Tom Lenahan
eBook ISBN: 9780080519791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642835
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th July 1999
Page Count: 192
Description

Manufacturing and process plants must be regularly closed down for planned maintenance operations. This may entail the complete shutdown and re-start of large-scale serial and batch operations and must be performed in as short a period of time as is cost-effective. This is the process of turnaround, and as the processes are often high value and the maintenance operations intensive, complex and costly, it is vital that it be planned and carried out effectively.

Tom Lenahan is an acknowledged expert in this field, who has worked and consulted internationally, and his book will show the maintenance manager or project leader how to get the job done correctly. This will include ensuring that lost production value (including sourcing replacement capacity) is balanced against intensive maintenance costs, as well as numerous other factors that may not be obvious to the first-time shutdown manager.

The book draws upon his many years of experience with ICI, and has been written in conjunction with Eutech Engineering Services Ltd.

Key Features

  • Foreword by Anthony Kelly, author of Maintenance Strategy and Maintenance Organization and Systems

Readership

Maintenance Engineers and Students, plant engineers and supervisors, Engineering Managers

Table of Contents

Turnaround overview: context and strategy
Initiating the turnaround
Validating the work scope
Pre-shutdown work
Contractor packages
The turnaround plan
The turnaround organization
Site logistics
The cost profile
The safety plan
The quality plan
The communications package
Executing the turnaround
Terminating the turnaround

About the Author

Tom Lenahan

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and trainer, Tom Lenahan Ltd, UK

